10 cool-girl gems from Mango that are under £100

At this point in the summer, everybody's shopping agendas are looking rather different.
For those who have still have holidays to look forward to, warm weather clothing might still be top of the wish list. But those who haven't may be thinking looking ahead to transitional pieces as we head into the final summer month of 2023.
Whatever is on your agenda right now, Mango have you covered. From day to night, head to toe, the Spanish label has some seriously cool items to shop this season, without the hefty price tag.
How we chose:
We live and breathe clothes here at Hello! Fashion. And whilst we'd love to try every item ourselves, we used our sartorial expertise to find the perfect pieces when we can't. We scoured the site to find pieces that adhere to current trends, and have a variation of necklines, hem lengths and silhouettes to suit all preferences and body shapes. With this particular edit, we put emphasis on budget and found the best pieces that start below £30 and do not stretch above £100.