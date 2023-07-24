Shop our favourite pieces that are available to buy right now...

At this point in the summer, everybody's shopping agendas are looking rather different.

For those who have still have holidays to look forward to, warm weather clothing might still be top of the wish list. But those who haven't may be thinking looking ahead to transitional pieces as we head into the final summer month of 2023.

Whatever is on your agenda right now, Mango have you covered. From day to night, head to toe, the Spanish label has some seriously cool items to shop this season, without the hefty price tag.

How we chose:

We live and breathe clothes here at Hello! Fashion. And whilst we'd love to try every item ourselves, we used our sartorial expertise to find the perfect pieces when we can't. We scoured the site to find pieces that adhere to current trends, and have a variation of necklines, hem lengths and silhouettes to suit all preferences and body shapes. With this particular edit, we put emphasis on budget and found the best pieces that start below £30 and do not stretch above £100.

10 cool-girl gems from Mango that are under £100



Halter-Neck Open-Back Dress - Mango

Did someone say, la dolce vita under an Italian sunset? This incredible dress gives major holiday vibes. Pair with your favourite gold accessories for the ultimate evening look. £89.99 AT MANGO

Belt Printed Skirt - Mango

Satin midi skirts are back with a bang this summer, and this printed cream and red one oozes luxury. It's made of flowy fabric and comes with a removable belt, allowing you to alter the silhouette to your desired look. £49.99 AT MANGO

Buttons Suit Waistcoat - Mango

Waistcoats have become a staple in every it-girl's wardrobe this year. We love this no-nonsense white one that will pair with everything, and take you through to the autumn months. £45.99 AT MANGO

Metallic Straight-Leg Jeans - Mango

The metallic trend is not going anywhere right now, so purchasing some trousers is ideal. Pair with a vest top whilst it's still summer, or wear with a white t-shirt and black blazer later in the year. £49.99 AT MANGO

Cowboy Leather Boots - Mango

Western boots have undoubtedly been the coolest kind to own this summer. As festival season is almost over, opt for a slightly more elevated pair with a heel to wear for more dressy events as we head into the transitional weather period. We love the leather block heel on this pair - stylish and comfortable at the same time. £99.99 AT MANGO

Metallic Flower Detail Top - Mango

This halterneck takes the corsage trend and make it ultra chic. The metal flowers make this top stand out from the rest - a subtle detail that makes a big difference. £59.99 AT MANGO

Multi-Coloured Crochet Dress - Mango

A crochet dress is essential for summer. This multi-coloured design is eye-catching and fun, yet the low back detail adds a sultry touch. Dopamine dressing at its finest. £59.99 AT MANGO

Combined Bucket Bag - Mango

This canvas bag is made from recycled cotton-blend fabric and screams "Quiet Luxury". Nothing is chicer for summer than a neutral bag with contrasting, yet complimentary, shades of brown. The bucket shape puts a formal spin on classic summer canvas bags. £49.99 AT MANGO

Satin Camisole Dress - Mango

Suffice to say, this dress is exquisite. The double thin straps and thigh-high split elevates the classic 90s satin slip. It's a piece that says a lot without having to say much at all... £89.99 AT MANGO

Printed Linen Shorts - Mango