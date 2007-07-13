No tails for trendy Rod as he collects a CBE

13 JULY 2007



Musicians Elton John and Paul McCartney both wore traditional morning suits to visit Buckingham Palace when they were honoured by the Queen. But when it was Rod Stewart's turn to be awarded a CBE - an honour one below a knighthood - he went for a more informal but equally dapper route in 'mature rocker' garb.



Arriving with his new wife Penny, the millionaire singer had donned white Ralph Lauren trousers, a skull-and-crossbones tie and a striped shirt. The look was finished off with a Dolce and Gabbana jacket and snazzy two-tone brogues.



Following Rod's lead, leggy model Penny stepped out in a leopard-print wraparound dress, having eschewed the sort of headpiece worn by Victoria Beckham at a similar ceremony for her husband David.



Pride was written all over the couple's faces as they emerged from the Palace, with 36-year-old Penny admitting to having a lump in her throat as the husky-voiced musician collected the CBE recognising five decades of service to the pop industry.



Meanwhile, the father-of-seven said the accolade was "cool", although he cheekily complained that "(we) had to sit for hours while this orchestra played an incredible medley of songs - none of them mine".