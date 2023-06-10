Frankie Bridge's colourful crochet dress is going straight on our summer wishlist

The Loose Women panellist has found the ultimate holiday dress

Frankie Bridge has been loving the crochet trend recently, and the star's new colourful maxi dress is a must-have for your next holiday.

The former The Saturdays singer showcased the Mango multicoloured midi dress during her weekly #FrankiesFaves – and it was an instant hit with fans.

Thankfully, the gorgeous holiday dress is still in stock, and it's available in sizes 4-16.

The crochet dress is perfect for festivals and holidays, and the colourful design with its sheer finish can be teamed with swimwear for an effortless summer ensemble.

We recommend styling the multicoloured maxi with white chunky sandals, or dress it up with a pair of espadrille wedges for a glam beach look.

Frankie shared an Instagram reel that rounded up her favourite holiday pieces, and the star looked as gorgeous and ever as she posed in the Mango dress which she wore over a pink ribbed swimsuit.

Perfectly elevating the stylish summer look, Frankie opted for a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses and a pair of swirl hoop earrings, as she swept her brunette locks into a sleek bun.

The 34-year-old captioned the post: "Frankie's faves is looking a bit different. Sharing my favourite looks that I've worn on holiday this week!"

Fans and friends couldn't wait to share their love for Frankie's top fashion picks. One follower wrote: "Loveee. Each. And. Every. Single. ONE!" Whilst another wrote: "Wow! Absolutely love everything!"

