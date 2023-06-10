Frankie Bridge's colourful crochet dress is going straight on our summer wishlist

Frankie Bridge has been loving the crochet trend recently, and the star's new colourful maxi dress is a must-have for your next holiday.
The former The Saturdays singer showcased the Mango multicoloured midi dress during her weekly #FrankiesFaves – and it was an instant hit with fans.
Thankfully, the gorgeous holiday dress is still in stock, and it's available in sizes 4-16.
The crochet dress is perfect for festivals and holidays, and the colourful design with its sheer finish can be teamed with swimwear for an effortless summer ensemble.
We recommend styling the multicoloured maxi with white chunky sandals, or dress it up with a pair of espadrille wedges for a glam beach look.
Frankie shared an Instagram reel that rounded up her favourite holiday pieces, and the star looked as gorgeous and ever as she posed in the Mango dress which she wore over a pink ribbed swimsuit.
Perfectly elevating the stylish summer look, Frankie opted for a pair of oversized aviator sunglasses and a pair of swirl hoop earrings, as she swept her brunette locks into a sleek bun.
The 34-year-old captioned the post: "Frankie's faves is looking a bit different. Sharing my favourite looks that I've worn on holiday this week!"
Fans and friends couldn't wait to share their love for Frankie's top fashion picks. One follower wrote: "Loveee. Each. And. Every. Single. ONE!" Whilst another wrote: "Wow! Absolutely love everything!"
Feeling inspired? Shop more crochet dresses
Mango Geometric Print Crochet Dress
Mango's fitted crochet dress would look just as stylish teamed with a pair of strappy heels as it would trainers.
ASOS Maxi Crochet Dress
Featuring an open back and side slits, ASOS's sheer crochet midi screams festival-glam.
Arket Knitted Crochet Dress
For a staple crochet dress that can be worn all year round, we're loving Arket's striped midi. It has elevated flute sleeves and scalloped detailing, and it can be worn with trainers, heels or boots.
H&M Crochet Dress
We love the mustard colour on H&M's knitted crochet dress, and wait until you see the gorgeous cross-back.
Reformation Knit Crochet Dress
Looking to invest in a timeless crochet dress to wear forever? Reformation's crew neck midi is the one.
River Island Striped Crochet Dress
River Island's striped crochet dress is so flattering with its halterneck and bodycon fit - and it would look so lovely teamed with sandals during the summer.
Karen Millen Shimmer Crochet Dress
Could Karen Millen's shimmering crochet midi be any more glam?
& Other Stories Scallop Crochet Dress
& Other Stories' sheer crochet dress features the prettiest scallop detailing.
M&S Tunic Crochet Dress
For a holiday dress to wear to the beach or to dress up for evening attire, M&S's loose fit tunic dress is a great option.
Mango Openwork Crochet Dress
The detailing on this openwork crochet dress is so flattering on the figure. We recommend teaming the maxi with a crossbody bag, chunky sandals and gold jewellery to complete the effortless look.
Zimmermann Crochet Dress
The tiered detailing on this Zimmerman crochet piece is just amazing.
Reformation Open Knit Crochet Dress
For a shorter style, we're loving this open-back crochet mini.
ME+EM Crochet Dress
We can't get enough of the gorgeous multi-coloured print on ME+EM's striped midi.
Boohoo Halterneck Crochet Dress
Boohoo's colourful crochet midi is a holiday must-have.
Boden Crochet Dress
This long-sleeve mini dress from Boden ties in perfectly at the waist to create the most flattering silhouette.
New Look Halterneck Crochet Dress
New Look's halterneck midi dress features a crochet bodice with a floaty skirt, and the daywear style can be worn for just about any occasion.
Onia Open-Back Crochet Dress
Onia's dreamy crochet dress features a maxi length and an open back - and it looks so stylish teamed with chunky sandals.
