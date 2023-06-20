Want plump skin? ELEMIS launches NEW Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum promising 72hrs of hydration

From its pro-collagen balms to its anti-wrinkle creams, ELEMIS is well and truly in the hall of fame when it comes to iconic skincare buys. Now, the cult favourite brand has added a new product into the mix – and the hydrating serum is set to follow suit as a beauty bestseller.

The ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum works to plump, hydrate, and soothe the skin, working to provide three times more hydration than hyaluronic acid.

Enriched with a unique Red Algae and antioxidant Rose Centifolia extract, the serum uses its dual-phase formula to strengthen the skin barrier, whilst smoothing fine lines and wrinkles.

What's so exciting about the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum?

The Advanced lightweight plumping hydration serum contains a dual-phase formula with a unique oil-in serum technology, which is enriched with 7,000 rose microdroplets for soothing properties. Combined with the serum phase which delivers skin-quenching actives, the formula leaves skin feeling firm, plump, and hydrated for 72 hours.

The ELEMIS serum promises 72 hours of hydration

The Organic English Rose Oleo extract in the ELEMIS serum has been derived from 20 varieties of hand-picked roses, which have been grown in the countryside and stepped in Safflower oil to create the soothing formula.

How to use the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum?

Massage between one and two pumps of the Rose Micro Serum onto cleansed skin before your moisturiser. Use every morning and evening, and apply to the face with upwards strokes.

The ELEMIS serum is priced at £90

What are the key ingredients in the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum?

Along with the soothing Organic English Rose Oleo Extract and the unique and highly hydrating Red Algae, other key ingredients include Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract and Padina Pavonica.

An antioxidant that provides pre and post-biotic effects, the Rosa Centifolia Flower Extract helps to strengthen and improve the skin barrier, whilst the Padine Pavonica, A brown algae found on the Mediterranean coast, works to support the feeling of hydration.

Whether you're ready for a skincare switch-up or need to inject a new hydrating product into your routine, we can confirm that you'll want to get the ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Rose Micro Serum on your radar right away.

Read more about the Ts&Cs and the extensive testing on Elemis.com.

