Amanda Holden's figure-flattering floral dress needs to be seen to be believed

Amanda Holden never fails to impress with her gorgeous summer outfits, and the star upped the ante on Friday as she posed for Instagram in the prettiest figure-skimming dress.

The Britain's Got Talent judge looked absolutely stunning in the pastel pink L.K Bennett maxi dress that featured a lovely poppy print.

Amanda looked so lovely in the pink maxi dress

The floral frock had an empire waistline which perfectly accentuated the silhouette, with a sleeveless design and buttoned neckline to complete the feminine look.

Amanda's sleeveless maxi would make the perfect wedding guest dress, and we recommend teaming it with a pair of white heels and a matching clutch bag for an elegant day-to-night style, or elevate the dress with a pair of lilac heels and a chunky headband.

Get the Look

The 52-year-old shared the gorgeous snap of herself on her Instagram Stories, wearing her honey locks in soft, waterfall waves that perfectly framed her face. As for her makeup, the star opted for a touch of smokey eyeshadow, a flutter of mascara and a matte pink lip. Gorgeous!

If you want to channel Amanda's pretty floral look for less, you're in luck. We've found a lookalike to the L.K Bennett number from New Look – and for a fraction of the price.

Get the Look for Less

New Look's tiered midi dress features a halterneck with a gorgeous tie back, beautifully finished with a delicate lace trim. The £30 frock can be dressed up with a pair of wedges, or styled with sandals for an effortless daywear look, and it would make the perfect summer staple to reach for all season.

Amanda delighted fans just last week in another pastel pink outfit, as she posed at Heart Radio studios in a pink Reiss short suit teamed with a pair of matching pink stiletto heels.

We can't wait to see what Amanda wears next!

NOW SHOP

17 best floral dresses for spring: The blooming lovely styles you need in your wardrobe

Pink suits are trending for summer: 9 that are on our wishlist right now

21 wedding guest outfit ideas: From beautiful dresses to chic jumpsuits