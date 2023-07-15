Frankie Bridge's slinky satin maxi dress is 40% off in the sale - shop it

Frankie Bridge seems to have an endless supply of gorgeous dresses, from floral maxi dresses to slinky midis – and her new find has just dropped in price by a huge 40% in the Karen Millen sale.
The satin maxi dress features a figure-skimming fit with a delicately pleated skirt, and we think it would make the ultimate occasion dress for summer. If you love it you'll need to add it to your basket soon though, as it's already sold out in select sizes.
The Karen Millen dress can be dressed up or down, and we recommend styling it with a pair of gold sandals and matching jewellery for an elegant daywear look, or opt for a pair of strappy heels and a clutch bag for an effortless wedding guest ensemble.
Frankie showcased the Karen Millen number as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the star shares her top fashion picks.
Frankie looked stunning in the figure-flattering maxi dress
In her most recent #FrankiesFaves, the Loose Women panellist showed off a selection of stylish summer pieces alongside her sister Tor Cook, including a New Look £29.99 green slip dress that we're loving for summer.
Frankie captioned the post: "Persuaded @mrstorcook to get involved in today's faves for a sister edition. Helping her to pick some pieces for her first family holiday with 3 under 3."
Fans were quick to share their love for the high street pieces, and one follower wrote: "These are all gorgeous, beautiful ladies." Whilst another added: "Love every look! Sister sister!"
Feeling inspired? Shop more satin dresses
ASOS Slip Satin Dress
ASOS is filled with satin dresses for summer, but our favourite is this sunshine yellow slip midi. We love it teamed with a pair of dad sandals.
Reformation Floral Satin Dress
Reformation's silk floral dress is the ultimate investment for your summer wardrobe. The slinky midi features a square neckline and spaghetti straps, and it would look amazing teamed with white strappy heels for the summer event in your diary.
New Look Polka Dot Satin Dress
The pink polka dot print perfectly complements the stunning turquoise shade on New Look's asymmetric satin dress. We recommend styling it with a pair of flat sandals for a pretty daywear or ensemble, or dress it up with pastel heels for a summer evening look.
Mango Pleated Satin Shirt Dress
Mango's pleated satin shirt is super flattering with its floaty fit, cinching beautifully at the waist with the matching belt. Dress the striped shirt number down with a pair of white sneakers, or style with heeled sandals for an elevated holiday look.
River Island Halter Neck Satin Dress
Shopping for a shorter style? River Island's satin mini features a crossover high neck, and when teamed with a pair of heels, the dress will elongate the leg perfectly.
Nobody's Child Satin Dress
Nobody's Child's satin dress has the most amazing keyhole tie-back, and it's positioned to cover any bra straps. If you're going to a summer wedding this year, we think the blue midaxi would look so elegant with a white clutch bag.
ASOS Animal Print Satin Dress
Featuring voluminous puffed sleeves, a keyhole back and a subtle animal print, Nobody's Child's green satin dress is just gorgeous.
& Other Stories Slip Satin Dress
& Other Stories' slinky satin dress is so versatile, and it would look so stylish teamed with chunky sandals, heels or trainers.
M&S Slip Satin Dress
Lilac dresses are trending right now, and our favouite is Ghost's slinky midaxi. It features a feminine back, and will be a go-to for throwing on to create an effortlessly glam summer look.
River Island Wrap Satin Dress
We're loving the crinkle finish on River Island's hot pink satin dress. It features delicately puffed sleeves, a wrap fit and a deep V-neckline, and it would make a great date night dress.
H&M Open Back Satin Dress
For a day-to-night dress that you'll want to wear all season, try H&M's pink floral dress. The crossover tied back elevates the look, finished with a flattering cowl neckline.
Karen Millen Floral Satin Dress
Karen Millen's satin dress comes in the prettiest Batik floral print, with a halterneck and stylish cut-out finish. Style with black heels and a matching clutch for an sophisticated wedding guest look.
Never Fully Dressed Paisley Satin Dress
Never Fully Dressed's satin dress is so dreamy with its paisley print and contrast black trim.