Frankie Bridge's slinky satin maxi dress is 40% off in the sale - shop it

Frankie Bridge seems to have an endless supply of gorgeous dresses, from floral maxi dresses to slinky midis – and her new find has just dropped in price by a huge 40% in the Karen Millen sale.

The satin maxi dress features a figure-skimming fit with a delicately pleated skirt, and we think it would make the ultimate occasion dress for summer. If you love it you'll need to add it to your basket soon though, as it's already sold out in select sizes.

The Karen Millen dress can be dressed up or down, and we recommend styling it with a pair of gold sandals and matching jewellery for an elegant daywear look, or opt for a pair of strappy heels and a clutch bag for an effortless wedding guest ensemble.

Frankie showcased the Karen Millen number as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the star shares her top fashion picks.

© Instagram Frankie looked stunning in the figure-flattering maxi dress

In her most recent #FrankiesFaves, the Loose Women panellist showed off a selection of stylish summer pieces alongside her sister Tor Cook, including a New Look £29.99 green slip dress that we're loving for summer.

Frankie captioned the post: "Persuaded @mrstorcook to get involved in today's faves for a sister edition. Helping her to pick some pieces for her first family holiday with 3 under 3."

Fans were quick to share their love for the high street pieces, and one follower wrote: "These are all gorgeous, beautiful ladies." Whilst another added: "Love every look! Sister sister!"

Feeling inspired? Shop more satin dresses

