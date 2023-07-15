Frankie Bridge's slinky satin maxi dress is 40% off in the sale - shop it

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Frankie Bridge's slinky satin maxi dress is 40% off in the sale - hurry!
The Loose Women panellist has found the perfect occasion dress

Sophie Bates
Sophie Bates

Frankie Bridge seems to have an endless supply of gorgeous dresses, from floral maxi dresses to slinky midis – and her new find has just dropped in price by a huge 40% in the Karen Millen sale. 

The satin maxi dress features a figure-skimming fit with a delicately pleated skirt, and we think it would make the ultimate occasion dress for summer. If you love it you'll need to add it to your basket soon though, as it's already sold out in select sizes. 

The Karen Millen dress can be dressed up or down, and we recommend styling it with a pair of gold sandals and matching jewellery for an elegant daywear look, or opt for a pair of strappy heels and a clutch bag for an effortless wedding guest ensemble. 

Frankie showcased the Karen Millen number as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the star shares her top fashion picks.

frankie bridge insta satin dress © Instagram
Frankie looked stunning in the figure-flattering maxi dress

In her most recent #FrankiesFaves, the Loose Women panellist showed off a selection of stylish summer pieces alongside her sister Tor Cook, including a New Look £29.99 green slip dress that we're loving for summer. 

Frankie captioned the post: "Persuaded @mrstorcook to get involved in today's faves for a sister edition. Helping her to pick some pieces for her first family holiday with 3 under 3."

Fans were quick to share their love for the high street pieces, and one follower wrote: "These are all gorgeous, beautiful ladies." Whilst another added: "Love every look! Sister sister!"

Feeling inspired? Shop more satin dresses

  • yellow asos satin dress

    ASOS Slip Satin Dress

    ASOS is filled with satin dresses for summer, but our favourite is this sunshine yellow slip midi. We love it teamed with a pair of dad sandals.

  • floral satin dress reformation

    Reformation Floral Satin Dress

    Reformation's silk floral dress is the ultimate investment for your summer wardrobe. The slinky midi features a square neckline and spaghetti straps, and it would look amazing teamed with white strappy heels for the summer event in your diary. 

  • new look satin polka dot dress

    New Look Polka Dot Satin Dress

    The pink polka dot print perfectly complements the stunning turquoise shade on New Look's asymmetric satin dress. We recommend styling it with a pair of flat sandals for a pretty daywear or ensemble, or dress it up with pastel heels for a summer evening look. 

  • mango satin shirt dress

    Mango Pleated Satin Shirt Dress

    Mango's pleated satin shirt is super flattering with its floaty fit, cinching beautifully at the waist with the matching belt. Dress the striped shirt number down with a pair of white sneakers, or style with heeled sandals for an elevated holiday look.

  • river island blue satin mini dress

    River Island Halter Neck Satin Dress

    Shopping for a shorter style? River Island's satin mini features a crossover high neck, and when teamed with a pair of heels, the dress will elongate the leg perfectly. 

  • nobodys child blue satin dress

    Nobody's Child Satin Dress

    Nobody's Child's satin dress has the most amazing keyhole tie-back, and it's positioned to cover any bra straps. If you're going to a summer wedding this year, we think the blue midaxi would look so elegant with a white clutch bag.

  • asos satin dress turquoise

    ASOS Animal Print Satin Dress

    Featuring voluminous puffed sleeves, a keyhole back and a subtle animal print, Nobody's Child's green satin dress is just gorgeous.

  • and other stories satin dress

    & Other Stories Slip Satin Dress

    & Other Stories' slinky satin dress is so versatile, and it would look so stylish teamed with chunky sandals, heels or trainers.

  • river island pink satin wrap dress

    River Island Wrap Satin Dress

    We're loving the crinkle finish on River Island's hot pink satin dress. It features delicately puffed sleeves, a wrap fit and a deep V-neckline, and it would make a great date night dress.

  • h and m pink satin dress

    H&M Open Back Satin Dress

    For a day-to-night dress that you'll want to wear all season, try H&M's pink floral dress. The crossover tied back elevates the look, finished with a flattering cowl neckline.

  • orange floral satin dress karen millen

    Karen Millen Floral Satin Dress

    Karen Millen's satin dress comes in the prettiest Batik floral print, with a halterneck and stylish cut-out finish. Style with black heels and a matching clutch for an sophisticated wedding guest look.

  • asos satin paisley dress

    Never Fully Dressed Paisley Satin Dress

    Never Fully Dressed's satin dress is so dreamy with its paisley print and contrast black trim.

