Frankie Bridge has found the perfect striped midi dress - and it’s just £27

Frankie Bridge shared her favourite high street dresses on Instagram this week, and from striped midis to silky slips, our shopping lists just got a whole lot longer.
Our favourite piece? A stylish striped midi dress with a soft ribbed finish - and it’s just £27.99 from New Look.
Frankie Bridge wears New Look's striped midi dress
Frankie's midi comes in a very flattering, relaxed cut that hugs your figure in all the right places. It has a split hem for easy movement and a classic round neckline. Currently available in sizes UK 10-20, it’s selling out fast.
Not just loved by Frankie, it also has glowing customer reviews, with one writing: "Great dress, love the quality as it does feel thicker but really lightweight, very flattering!" Another said: “Lovely dress. Good quality material and really flattering."
The versatile piece is the kind of dress you could throw on every day this summer and style with leather slides, chunky sandals or trainers. Complete the look with oversized sunnies and a saddle shoulder bag.
Writing on her Instagram Stories, Frankie said: "You can never have too many stripes in your wardrobe! Love this neutral style. It would look so cute with a pair of converse and a denim jacket."
The former Saturdays singer knows how to find a good capsule wardrobe piece and also shared a selfie wearing a chic figure-hugging midi dress from River Island.
Frankie shares a selfie in River Island's asymmetric midi dress
Available in three colours, Frankie chose the deep brown shade which also features flattering ruching at the middle and an asymmetric one shoulder design. She captioned the look: "This dress fits so nicely and is really comfortable. Love the ruched detailing around the middle too which adds something extra. Would probably style this with some matching shoes and a brown bag for a tonal look."
Shop more of our favourite midi dresses...
& Other Stories Flowy Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
& Other Stories' summer-ready midi dress features feminine puff sleeves, a romantic sweetheart neckline and delicate floral print. The sultry side split ensures easy movement while the smocked bodice add extra comfort. We love it styled with mules or strappy sandals.
M&S Embroidered Belted Midi Dress
Marks & Spencer just dropped the most figure-flattering voluminous white midi dress. Adorned with intricate embroidered detailing, it's beautiful for everything from holiday evenings to formal summer events. Style it with strappy heels or leather slides.
AllSaints Gia Midi Dress
Despite its statement hue, you'll be reaching for AllSaints' Gia dress all summer. Made from a cotton-blend fabric, it has a ribbed texture and falls to a midi length with an asymmetric floaty hem. Pair it with everything from slides to trainers.
Mango Striped Crochet Midi Dress
Crochet is trending this summer and we love this striped midi dress from Mango. With its thin scalloped straps and side split, it's still cool enough to wear in the warm weather.
Reformation Casette Linen Midi Dress
A white linen dress is a new season essential. We'd style Reformation's Casette dress with mules and statement jewellery.
New Look Green Button Front Midi Dress
Brighten up your wardrobe with this button-down green midi dress from New Look. The popular piece is made from a soft woven fabric in a regular fit.
Pretty Lavish Cut-Out Midi Dress
Featuring breezy cut-out detail and a modern square neckline, this Pretty Lavish midi dress looks lovely styled with barely-there heels and a clutch.
Nobody's Child Floral Lucia Midi Dress
A midi dress in a ditsy floral print is always a winner for summer. We love this one from Nobody's Child, which has ruffle trims that lead the way into delicate strings. Just add trainers or espadrilles.
Whistles Farfelle Flower Midi Dress
This bold floral printed midi dress from Whistles was made to stand out this summer. Cut from sustainably-sourced fabric, it features feminine gathered detail. Style it with tonal accessories.
H&M Smocked Midi Dress
With its central ruched detail, H&M's white midi dress is so Jacquemus. The designer lookalike has a round neckline and short, open sleeves.
Rixo Lanie Floral Midi Dress
Rixo's Lanie dress comes in a bold retro floral print - a signature style of the British brand. We love it worn with mules and gold jewellery.
Reiss Pippa Floral Midi Dress
This midi dress from Reiss is made from a lightweight fabric with a deep neckline, side split and delicate spaghetti straps - an easy go-to this season.