Frankie Bridge has found the perfect striped midi dress - and it’s just £27

Frankie Bridge shared her favourite high street dresses on Instagram this week, and from striped midis to silky slips, our shopping lists just got a whole lot longer.

Our favourite piece? A stylish striped midi dress with a soft ribbed finish - and it’s just £27.99 from New Look.

Frankie Bridge wears New Look's striped midi dress

Frankie's midi comes in a very flattering, relaxed cut that hugs your figure in all the right places. It has a split hem for easy movement and a classic round neckline. Currently available in sizes UK 10-20, it’s selling out fast.

Not just loved by Frankie, it also has glowing customer reviews, with one writing: "Great dress, love the quality as it does feel thicker but really lightweight, very flattering!" Another said: “Lovely dress. Good quality material and really flattering."

The versatile piece is the kind of dress you could throw on every day this summer and style with leather slides, chunky sandals or trainers. Complete the look with oversized sunnies and a saddle shoulder bag.

Writing on her Instagram Stories, Frankie said: "You can never have too many stripes in your wardrobe! Love this neutral style. It would look so cute with a pair of converse and a denim jacket."

The former Saturdays singer knows how to find a good capsule wardrobe piece and also shared a selfie wearing a chic figure-hugging midi dress from River Island.

Frankie shares a selfie in River Island's asymmetric midi dress

Available in three colours, Frankie chose the deep brown shade which also features flattering ruching at the middle and an asymmetric one shoulder design. She captioned the look: "This dress fits so nicely and is really comfortable. Love the ruched detailing around the middle too which adds something extra. Would probably style this with some matching shoes and a brown bag for a tonal look."

Shop more of our favourite midi dresses...