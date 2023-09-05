Frankie Bridge's £28 M&S cardigan is perfect for autumn – and it WILL sell out

Frankie's new Marks & Spencer knit will be a new season staple

Frankie Bridge is a pro when it comes to finding the most stylish high street buys, and the newest addition to her wardrobe is guaranteed to sell out.

The Loose Women panellist showed off her new Marks & Spencer cardigan on Instagram as part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, where the star reveals her favourite fashion picks of the week.

© Instagram Frankie styled the cardigan with a denim maxi skirt

Frankie wore the cardigan fully buttoned, teaming the knit with a denim maxi skirt, Birkenstock clogs and a pair of oversized yellow tint sunglasses. The former Saturdays singer styled her hair in a sleek bun, opting for a glam makeup look consisting of a touch of mascara, a rosy blush and a matte pink lip. Stunning!

"Hands up who's ready for their autumn wardrobe," the 34-year-old captioned the post.

Available in sizes extra small to extra large, the £28 cardigan features a V-neck, contrast buttons and ribbed detailing across the shoulders and cuffs.

The cream cardigan is also available in black, khaki and grey, and we're expecting the staple knitwear piece to sell out fast.

The versatile style makes the cardigan great for wearing buttoned up or down, and the soft design is cosy for the cooler weather while still being lightweight.

A neutral cardigan is a great staple piece for every season, and the easy-to-wear M&S piece can be teamed with jeans and trainers for a laid-back daywear look, or style it with a black maxi skirt for an effortless day-to-night ensemble.

From her pretty printed dresses to her bold co-ords, Frankie has been giving us all the style inspiration recently with her perfectly put-together looks - including her slinky LBD that the mother-of-two wore last month.

The singer is currently starring in her debut West End role in 2:22 A Ghost Story, and Frankie was spotted leaving the theatre following the show wearing a chic Prada open-cut dress and matching black heels.