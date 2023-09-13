The White Company’s advent calendar for 2023 is here – and it’s everything we hoped it would be

We eagerly anticipate the beauty advent calendar drops, and none more so than The White Company’s advent calendar because let’s face it, their laidback luxe aesthetic is particularly dreamy. As is their advent calendar, and for 2023, it’s as beautiful as you’d expect.

Worth over £273, The White Company’s advent calendar is filled with the brand’s seasonal scents and wellness treats, with 25 full-size and mini sized products, and costs £175. Housed in a stunning white box, with a dark green wreath illustration – as stylish as you’d expect from The White Company – the advent calendar’s contents are kept in various sized drawers, so you could reuse it year on year and create your own advent calendar.

Our review of The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar

The White Company’s beauty advent calendar never disappoints. If you’re a fan of the brand, it’s the one for you, but it’s also a great one to gift someone as the products are utterly heavenly. I’m really excited about this year’s design, which screams quiet luxury with a painted green wreath and white double doors. The contents don’t disappoint, and I’m pleased to see three candles within the mix as well as quite a few hand washes – there’s nothing like a bouji hand wash to spruce up the guest bathroom at Christmas!

When is The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar coming out?

It’s out now, but as it always sells out, we’d suggest you shop early!

What's inside The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar - the full list of contents

Winter Signature Candle 140g

Tuberose & Cashmere Signature Candle 140g

Seychelles Bath & Shower Gel Full Size

Sea Salt Votive Candle 75g

Fir Tree Mini Home Spray 15ml

Oakmoss Mini Home Spray 15ml

Winter Star Pomander & Spray with 15ml Mini Home Spray

Tuberose & Cashmere Shower Gel 50ml

Myrrh Mini Hand & Nail Cream 50ml

Lime & Bay Mini Hand Cream 30ml

Grapefruit & Mandarin Body Lotion 50ml

Grapefruit & Mandarin Shower Gel 50ml

Pomegranate Body Lotion 50ml

Sea Salt Hand Wash 50ml

Lime & Bay Bath & Shower Gel Full Size

Bergamot & Cedar Mini Home Spray 15ml

Wild Mint Hand Wash 50ml

Bergamot & Cedar Hand Wash 50ml

Bergamot & Cedar Hand & Nail Cream 50ml

Nourish Intensive Lip Mask 15ml

Nourish Cloud Cream 75ml

Spa Restore Shower Gel 75ml

Spa Restore Muscle Gel 75ml

Noir Body Lotion 50ml

Noir Body Wash 50ml

