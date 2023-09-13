The White Company’s advent calendar for 2023 is here – and it’s everything we hoped it would be

We eagerly anticipate the beauty advent calendar drops, and none more so than The White Company’s advent calendar because let’s face it, their laidback luxe aesthetic is particularly dreamy. As is their advent calendar, and for 2023, it’s as beautiful as you’d expect.
Worth over £273, The White Company’s advent calendar is filled with the brand’s seasonal scents and wellness treats, with 25 full-size and mini sized products, and costs £175. Housed in a stunning white box, with a dark green wreath illustration – as stylish as you’d expect from The White Company – the advent calendar’s contents are kept in various sized drawers, so you could reuse it year on year and create your own advent calendar.
Our review of The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar
The White Company’s beauty advent calendar never disappoints. If you’re a fan of the brand, it’s the one for you, but it’s also a great one to gift someone as the products are utterly heavenly. I’m really excited about this year’s design, which screams quiet luxury with a painted green wreath and white double doors. The contents don’t disappoint, and I’m pleased to see three candles within the mix as well as quite a few hand washes – there’s nothing like a bouji hand wash to spruce up the guest bathroom at Christmas!
When is The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar coming out?
It’s out now, but as it always sells out, we’d suggest you shop early!
What's inside The White Company Beauty Advent Calendar - the full list of contents
- Winter Signature Candle 140g
- Tuberose & Cashmere Signature Candle 140g
- Seychelles Bath & Shower Gel Full Size
- Sea Salt Votive Candle 75g
- Fir Tree Mini Home Spray 15ml
- Oakmoss Mini Home Spray 15ml
- Winter Star Pomander & Spray with 15ml Mini Home Spray
- Tuberose & Cashmere Shower Gel 50ml
- Myrrh Mini Hand & Nail Cream 50ml
- Lime & Bay Mini Hand Cream 30ml
- Grapefruit & Mandarin Body Lotion 50ml
- Grapefruit & Mandarin Shower Gel 50ml
- Pomegranate Body Lotion 50ml
- Sea Salt Hand Wash 50ml
- Lime & Bay Bath & Shower Gel Full Size
- Bergamot & Cedar Mini Home Spray 15ml
- Wild Mint Hand Wash 50ml
- Bergamot & Cedar Hand Wash 50ml
- Bergamot & Cedar Hand & Nail Cream 50ml
- Nourish Intensive Lip Mask 15ml
- Nourish Cloud Cream 75ml
- Spa Restore Shower Gel 75ml
- Spa Restore Muscle Gel 75ml
- Noir Body Lotion 50ml
- Noir Body Wash 50ml
