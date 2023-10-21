Frankie Bridge's £30 slinky date night top is back in stock - shop it now

Frankie Bridge dazzled fans in her ultra-flattering satin top when she wore it on her Instagram last month, so much so that she caused the slinky style to sell out.

Now, the River Island halterneck top is finally back in stock, and it's also available in gold and chocolate brown.

© Instagram Frankie teamed the halterneck top with leather trousers

As part of her weekly #FrankiesFaves, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram Stories last month to show off the River Island top, teaming the date night number with a pair of straight-leg leather trousers.

While keeping the accessories to a minimum, Frankie wore her hair in a sleek straight style, opting for a vampy red nail to complete the stylish autumn ensemble.

If you love the evening top as much as we do, you're in luck. It's been fully restocked in sizes 6-18.

Featuring a flattering halterneck and open back, the satin top can be worn tucked in or out of leather trousers, and we love it styled with leather trousers and bright red accessories for a glam evening look.

Frankie captioned the photo: "Love this outfit for dinner and drinks! Halter neck always feels sexier and paired with these trousers it feels more dressed up and special rather than jeans."

The Loose Women panellist has been giving major fashion inspiration lately with her perfectly put-together autumn outfits, and the star has been loving the silver pieces. Last week, Frankie had fans rushing to Marks & Spencer to shop her £35 silver ballet flats, before delighting her Instagram followers with her £25 ASOS silver trousers.

We can't wait to see what the fashionista wears next!