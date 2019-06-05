Strictly's Katya Jones shows off dramatic new hair colour – see her transformation
We love a celeb hair transformation here at HELLO! and Strictly star Katya Jones has brightened up our Wednesday with a new hair look. Thanks Katya!…
Get hair ideas and inspiration for your next hair cut or style here. We keep you up to date with the latest celebrity hairstyles with how-to's, tips, tricks and tutorials from the best in the industry hair stylists. Then, the Hello! beauty team try all the latest hair products and styling techniques so you don't have to! To keep your hair looking strong and shiny, take a look at our recommended haircare treatments.
We love a celeb hair transformation here at HELLO! and Strictly star Katya Jones has brightened up our Wednesday with a new hair look. Thanks Katya!…
Love Island kicked off on Monday evening, and we can already feel the hype buzzing every time we turn on the TV at 9pm, not to mention every time we…
Gemma Wheatcroft, who goes by @gemflossi on Instagram, is Caroline Flack's chief makeup artist AND hair stylist, and she also preens the…
…
Strictly Come Dancing star Katya Jones is known for her long, thick brunette hair – often seen whipping it around the dancefloor at Elstree Studios…
I'll tell you what I want, what I really really want - Geri Horner's new ginger hair. That's right - Ginger Spice is back and she's looking better…
With her doll-like eyes, glowing skin and lashes that appear to go on forever, the Duchess of Sussex is a true modern beauty icon. And, lucky for us,…
Festival season is fast approaching! We've already seen the stars at Coachella, and now we're looking forward to Glastonbury, V Festival, Wilderness…
Bold, Instagram-ready hair trends have dominated over the past few years – think unicorn colours, hair down to the hips, wigs and blunt cuts –…
…
Kate Wright is known for her effortlessly chic style, but it seems the former TOWIE star has decided to switch things up a little bit. The…
Martine McCutcheon is embracing the grey hair look! The Love Actually star has gone for a dramatic new look, revealing that her son Rafferty, two,…
Katie Holmes rocked a perfectly imperfect messy hairstyle on Instagram this week – and looked sensational. The 38-year-old took to her social media…
The biggest stars from music, TV and fashion descended upon London's O2 Arena for the BRIT Awards on Wednesday evening. And while we were blown away…
Victoria Beckham showcased her AW17 collection at New York Fashion Week on Sunday, with understated beauty looks to complement the chic tailored…
Hailey Baldwin and Taylor Hill have been announced as the new faces of L'Oréal Professionel hair care. The models – who have close to 16 million…
Holly Willoughby channelled old Hollywood glamour on the red carpet at the National Television Awards on Wednesday, with her hair styled into perfect…
…
This summer some of Hollywood's leading ladies decided to ditch their traditional hair color for some bright hues. Supermodel Gigi Hadid is the…
Google is often our first port of call when we have a beauty question, and it appears we're not the only ones. The site has recently released data on…