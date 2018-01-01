LADY ISABELLA HERVEY BACKS CHILL-OUT CAMPAIGN

1 FEBRUARY 2007



Model and socialite Lady Isabella Hervey found the perfect antidote to the stress of modern life on Wednesday when she chilled out with a relaxing head massage to promote Stress Down Day.



The glamorous 24-year-old took time out from her busy schedule to encourage others to do the same and help promote the Samaritans-backed day on February 1. Other famous faces supporting the initiative, which aims to raise awareness of the effects of stress, include the comedian Stephen Fry and pop singer Jarvis Cocker.



As part of the drive to encourage people to take better care of their emotional wellbeing office workers are encouraged to pay £2 to come to work in their slippers, with the proceeds going to support the Samaritans.