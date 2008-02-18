Showgirl Paris marks her 27th with sexy Martini glass act

Celebrities

18 FEBRUARY 2008
Burlesque beauty Dita von Teese better beware. Paris Hilton stole some of her signature moves during a raunchy performance at a Las Vegas night spot – and went down a storm with her screaming fans.

The extrovert hotel heiress celebrated turning 27 by fulfilling a long-time dream to take to the stage with Pussycat Dolls, a dance troupe turned pop act. Wearing a series of skimpy outfits the birthday girl cavorted on stage at Pure nightclub inside Caesar's Palace hotel.

She stunned guests by gyrating inside a giant Martini glass, dressed in a sequinned corset embroidered with her name, which she unzipped to reveal matching hotpants and knickers.

For another number the socialite donned a dominatrix-style police uniform to sing to the delighted audience. The night ended on a more traditional birthday note when her pop star friends presented her with a cake covered in pink icing.


 