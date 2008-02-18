Showgirl Paris marks her 27th with sexy Martini glass act

Paris celebrated her birthday by becoming a burlesque performer in a steamy one-off gig
The flamboyant socialite donned a series of raunchy outfits to join dance troupe Pussycat Dolls on stage
18 FEBRUARY 2008
Burlesque beauty Dita von Teese better beware. Paris Hilton stole some of her signature moves during a raunchy performance at a Las Vegas night spot – and went down a storm with her screaming fans.
The extrovert hotel heiress celebrated turning 27 by fulfilling a long-time dream to take to the stage with Pussycat Dolls, a dance troupe turned pop act. Wearing a series of skimpy outfits the birthday girl cavorted on stage at Pure nightclub inside Caesar's Palace hotel.
She stunned guests by gyrating inside a giant Martini glass, dressed in a sequinned corset embroidered with her name, which she unzipped to reveal matching hotpants and knickers.
For another number the socialite donned a dominatrix-style police uniform to sing to the delighted audience. The night ended on a more traditional birthday note when her pop star friends presented her with a cake covered in pink icing.