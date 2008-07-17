Former air stewardess Danielle shows off her enviable figure in the new campaign for lingerie label La Senza
Photo: © La Senza
The Welsh beauty follows in the footsteps of Russian model Petra Nemcova and actress Gemma Atkinson, both of whom have modelled for the firm
Photo: © La Senza
Danielle Bux drew favourable comments from celeb-watchers after showing off her enviable curves during a series of sunshine breaks with boyfriend Gary Lineker. And it seems the star spotters weren't the only ones impressed with her stunning figure, as she's now been unveiled as the new face - and body - of underwear firm La Senza.
In the high street underwear store's latest campaign - her first major modelling assignment - the former air stewardess smoulders in a series of two pieces from their new range for women with larger busts.
The Welsh beauty, who has been dating Match Of The Day presenter Gary since September, follows in the footsteps of Hollyoaks actress Gemma Atkinson and Russian model Petra Nemcova, who have both fronted campaigns for the lingerie line.