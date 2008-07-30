Laura and Ben are the latest celebs to holiday on Sardinia, where they're currently enjoying a break with their four children
Photo: © Rex
Click on photo to enlarge
The couple - who were introduced by mutual pal Meg Ryan - steal a holiday kiss
Photo: © Rex
30 JULY 2008
Sardinia has emerged as the top celeb holiday destination of the summer, with stars including Jamie and Louise Redknapp, Cristiano Ronaldo and Flavio Briatore all jetting in to soak up the Mediterranean sun. Velvet Rope star Laura Dern and her musician husband Ben Harper are the latest celebs to fall for its charms as they enjoy a family break on the Italian island.
With them were CJ and Harris - Ben's kids from a previous relationship - and six-year-old Ellery and Jaya, three, the couple children together.
The break makes a perfect celebration for talented Laura's Emmy nod. The 41-year-old is up for best supporting actress for her role as former Florida Secretary of State Katherine Harris in made-for-TV movie Recount - which tells the story of the 2000 US presidential elections and the subsequent recount of votes in Florida.