Celebrities

Madonna and Guy have issued a joint statement in response to reports the film director had received £50 million in their divorce settlement
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge

Madonna and Guy say £50m settlement reports are "inaccurate"

17 DECEMBER 2008
Madonna and Guy Ritchie have released a joint statement dismissing as "misleading and inaccurate" reports that the film director received £50 million in the couple's divorce settlement.

Announcing they are both "happy" with the agreement, they added "financial details of the settlement will remain private".

The statement comes after Madonna's US spokeswoman Liz Rosenberg was quoted on Monday as saying Guy had received between £50 and £60 million, a sum which factored in the value of several of the couple's properties.

Custody details for their children Rocco, eight, and three-year-old David are still to be decided.


  • Share this article:
  • AddThis Social Bookmark Button


Want to get sharing?



What is Yahoo! Buzz?

Newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

blog


vote


Quiz

Peaches Geldof
See how much you know about Bob Geldof's socialite daughter

Profile

Heather Mills
The inside story on the former model and anti-landmine campaigner who captured the heart of a Beatle and became a high profile exponent of vegan eating

Latest News

 