Madonna and Guy say £50m settlement reports are "inaccurate"



Madonna and Guy Ritchie have released a joint statement dismissing as "misleading and inaccurate" reports that the film director received £50 million in the couple's divorce settlement.



Announcing they are both "happy" with the agreement, they added "financial details of the settlement will remain private".



The statement comes after Madonna's US spokeswoman Liz Rosenberg was quoted on Monday as saying Guy had received between £50 and £60 million, a sum which factored in the value of several of the couple's properties.



Custody details for their children Rocco, eight, and three-year-old David are still to be decided.