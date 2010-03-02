Kristen Stewart steps out in support of Robert Pattinson's new film
And Monday evening, in another sign that the much talked about romance is real, Kristen showed up to the New York premiere of Rob's latest film, Remember Me.
The actress, who dressed casually in camel-coloured trousers and a leather jacket, walked the red carpet alone, only stopping briefly for photographers.
Meanwhile, the admittedly shy actor appeared content as he took time to sign autographs for the hordes of screaming female fans lined up outside the Paris Theatre.
Dressed in a simple suit and with his signature tousled hair, the handsome heart-throb also posed for photos on the red carpet with co-stars Emilie de Ravin and Ruby Jerins.
In Remember Me, Rob stars as Tyler, a young New Yorker struggling with his family relationships who finds comfort and love in the eccentric Ally, played by Lost beauty Emilie.
At the premiere, the cast members discussed their attraction to the story and its characters.
"I just fell in love with it immediately and fell in love with Ally," said Emilie. "She's such an interesting combination of things"
Pierce Brosnan, who stars as Tyler's father, echoed the sentiment, calling the film "a beautiful love story" and praising his co-stars and the crew.
The veteran actor did, however, give special credit to Rob, who worked as an executive producer on the project.
"This young man Robert Pattinson has the bull by the horns and he's got his head on his shoulders well," he told US TV programme The Insider.
Remember Me opens in UK cinemas on April 2.
