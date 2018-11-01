Celebrity daily edit: A right royal Halloween, Charles and Camilla arrive in The Gambia and more - video
In today's Daily Edit we see which royal and celebrities got into the Halloween spirit yesterday. We join the Duke and Duchess of Cornwall as they embark on their tour of West Africa. And we have all our fingers crossed that Kylie will be Lucky In Love with new boyfriend Paul.. All this and more in HELLO!'s daily update - available every day from 5pm. Join us each day to make sure you're up to date with all the news about your favourite celebrities and royals. Scroll down for video
