I sat front row at Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Boohoo fashion show – and this is what I thought

There's no doubt about it, everyone's talking about Kourtney Kardashian Barker's Boohoo collection right now – and it's sparked a massive conversation on social media.

After announcing the new sustainability-led edit, which features 45 pieces made from recycled fibres, as well as two vintage staples, words like 'green washing' and 'fast fashion' naturally came into the fray, and understandably so.

But, here at HELLO! we were given front-row access to the collection's debut at New York Fashion Week – and it's certainly been an eye opener. Here's what happened at the show, plus what I thought of the highly-anticipated collection…

Arriving at the Kourtney Kardashian x Boohoo fashion show

The Kourtney x Boohoo fashion show was held at the High Line in New York

As a complete stranger to the world of New York Fashion Week, my expectations were built upon endless re-runs of Sex and The City and The Devil Wears Prada, so when I was invited to attend Kourtney Kardashian's first ever Boohoo fashion show, I only had a faint idea of what to expect.

Mirroring some of what I'd seen on screen, arriving at the High Line was a lot like stepping into the fictional worlds I'd watched on TV. Lining the front row, a haze of on-trend influencers and celebrities garbed in the season's finest fashions were, of course, busy snapping every inch of the runway for their Instagram feeds.

The warehouse-style venue and red neon lights gave the show an urban edge

With a decadent display of sparkling sequin blazers, ostrich feathers, Barbiecore dresses and snakeskin boots gracing the front row, I spent most of the 32 minutes in wait of Kourtney Kardashian's fashionably late arrival, people watching for style inspo.

Of course, as soon as the reality star arrived, there was no question about it. Appearing, with no announcement, beneath the red neon lights, Kourtney and her husband Travis Barker were instantly met with roaring applause and endless camera flashes as they walked down the runway.

Kourtney and Travis made a stylish entrance in all-black outfits

Hand in hand, the newlyweds were inseparable throughout the night, which also marked a sweet milestone for their relationship. The collaboration marks the first time that Kourtney has used her married name to headline a major project, so the collection's debut felt as much a celebration of their love as it did fashion.

As for her husband, Travis complimented his wife's outfit in a black open waistcoat, low-rise jeans and statement sunglasses. With the show about to begin, it was hard to turn your attention away from the loved-up couple, but as soon as the rock-inspired playlist blared out from the speakers, we all did…until the blackout, that is.

Getting the first glimpse of Kourtney Kardashian's full Boohoo collection

Kourtney's collection was full of timeless everyday pieces

You might think that the power going out was an issue, but it actually added an unexpected level of drama to the whole show. With the warehouse-style venue completely blacked out, the runway was suddenly transformed.

In place of studio lighting, came the light shining from hundreds of phone torches and where there was no music, fans cheered on the models as they walked by.

The show included diverse models of different shapes and sizes

In one of those unexpected New York minutes, akin only to Carrie Bradshaw's serendipitous fall and applause on the runway, it made the show all the more memorable, and naturally, when the lights and music came back on, the suspense to see the full collection was all the more heightened.

So, what did I think of Kourtney's 45-piece collection? What really surprised me was how truly versatile it was. For each piece, several models of different shapes and sizes were styled in a variety of different ways.

The collection paid tribute to Travis' rock band, Blink 182

You could instantly gauge that this was not only meant to be but actually WAS a capsule collection. There were definitely pieces that I could see flying off the shelves instantly – everyday staples like the vintage leather jacket, Blink 182 tee, the pinstripe blazer and the oversized dogtooth coat.

The print on this mesh two-piece was designed by Travis' personal tattoo artist, Chuey Quintanar

And of course, there was also plenty for the fashion-forward shopper out there. In another sentimental nod to her relationship, the print of Kourtney's mesh long-sleeve top and matching trousers set were actually designed by Travis' personal tattoo artist, Chuey Quintanar.

I also think that when the average shopper hears about a collection that is 'affordable', there's always a concern that lower prices can equal lower quality, but I can assure you that that wasn't the case here.

Is Kourtney Kardashian's Boohoo collection sustainable?

The 45-piece collection is made from recycled fibres and features two vintage pieces

Sustainability is an incredibly important and complex issue, especially in the fashion industry, but in an Instagram statement released hours before the show, Kourtney very poignantly summed up her approach to the collection:

"I certainly don't have all the answers," she wrote, "but for someone who has done a fast fashion line collaboration in the past, which didn't get backlash because I was not calling attention to trying to make better changes, I feel proud about doing it with intention and purpose."

Kourtney explained how the collection is addressing sustainability

She added:

"Boohoo approached me to be a sustainability ambassador, and though I knew it would get backlash because the two just don't go hand in hand, I thought about the fact that fast fashion, or the fashion industry in general, isn't going anywhere. I thought about the attention this collaboration would bring to people who may otherwise have no idea about the impacts of fast fashion on our planet. I thought about how pushing Boohoo to make some initial changes and then holding them accountable to larger change would be impactful. It's definitely making some noise which is exactly what I was hoping for."

What Kourtney's statement really points towards is that this collection is a step in the right direction and one that the planet needs urgently.

Travis congratulated Kourtney on her Boohoo collection with a beautiful bouquet of red roses

Of course, the idea that Boohoo's new collection could be 100% sustainable is unrealistic, but the fact that a historically fast fashion company is doing the research and putting the time into creating an edit with recycled fibres and vintage pieces is certainly a sign of progress.

But what I think really reinforces both Kourtney and Boohoo's mission to champion more eco-friendly fashion, is the fact that the collaboration also involves a social content series, which is available to watch on YouTube.

Being able to see Kourtney meeting with sustainability experts across the globe, and over the course of a year, actually shows that her words have weight behind them, that she's not just giving fans a 'greenwashed' speech but actually taking the time to learn more and do better.

Regardless of your opinion on the collection, the fact that it's got millions of social media users conversing about the very nature of sustainability, is an undeniable victory for the cause. And I can only hope that Boohoo continues to pave the way for other fast fashion brands to change both the design and manufacturing process to further benefit the planet.

