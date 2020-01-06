Amanda Holden returns to Heart Radio in a £12.50 Marks & Spencer satin skirt

Amanda Holden is back to work with a bang! Bright and early on Monday morning, the ITV favourite rocked up to work in a fresh new outfit, and we are so obsessed. Mixing textures, the 48-year-old styled up a chunky, knitted white roll-neck jumper with a satin slip midi skirt, which came from much-loved high street store Marks & Spencer. The skirt is currently in the brand's sale, and costs just £12.50. Yes, you heard that right ladies! The slip-on design means it's easy to throw on and what's more, it comes in both a regular and a longer length. If this oyster tone isn't for you, it is also made in black and bottle green. The ITV star finished off the look with a pair of knee-high suede boots.

Amanda looked super sleek in her slip skirt

The skirt has proved a huge hit with customers, with many shoppers leaving glowing reviews on the M&S website.

Slip Midi Skirt, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

One read: "Very comfortable! Can be dressed up or down and will go with most things. Just the right length, so I bought another one in green. Very happy with my purchase."

Another added: "Despite not being a particularly dressy person, this skirt has been the perfect addition to my wardrobe as it can be dressed up with a sparkly top or down with a winter jumper."

A new year means lots of new projects for the mother-of-two, including expanding her fashion line with Fenn Wright Manson. Speaking about what's coming up, the Britain's Got Talent star said: "We’ve brought in more trousery things, lots of things you might wear for a special event like a wedding or a Christening, very feminine lace and really gorgeous pastel colours. They are things you can keep in your wardrobe for ages because they’re beautifully made. The spring collection is based around women I look up to or have inspired me, so some are friends and some are just women I think are fabulous." Can't wait to see it!

