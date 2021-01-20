We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Susanna Reid had Good Morning Britain viewers talking with her latest on-screen dress, which is a bargain Marks & Spencer buy.

The star wore the gorgeous green dress, which is from the brand's Nobody's Child line, on Wednesday morning's show - though some fans questioned the neckline of the frock.

MORE: Kate Garraway's figure-hugging leopard skirt stuns GMB fans

Susanna was reportedly trending on Twitter with her outfit, which saw viewers question its plunging silhouette - though countless others came to her defence.

Loading the player...



WATCH: Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid pay tribute to beloved GMB guest Doris Hobday

"I think @susannareid100 looks lovely! She has a cracking figure," one wrote. "Some people... seriously... complaining over a little bit of cleavage. Susanna, you look [fire emoji]!"

Susanna looked beautiful in the green Nobody's Child dress

Of the countless comments on Susanna's latest look, another tweeted: "Susanna Reid looks unreal but that doesn't give anyone the right to make sleazy or sexualising comments about her body."

MORE: Melania Trump dons symbolic outfit as she exits the White House - and fans react

The star's stylist Debbie Harper also shared a gorgeous snap of Susanna wearing her satin dress, which costs £42.

Looking pretty in pink L.K.Bennett

Susanna always wows with her looks on the show, and looked stunning in a bold fuchsia dress on Tuesday, and a pretty pastel Phase Eight frock on Monday. And last week, she looked beautiful in a bright pink pencil dress from L.K.Bennett.

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns in plunging swimsuit as she poses in her stunning garden

Showing off her show-stopping look on Instagram, the presenter wrote: "Looking for the moments of joy this morning."

Nobody's Child dress, £42, Marks & Spencer

Susanna was wearing the brand's £225 'Josephine Pink Crepe Scoop Neck Shift Dress' – which features beautiful balloon sleeves and a fitted silhouette – and the frock went down a storm with her social media followers.

"You look beautiful. A great colour for you," one wrote, while another added: "Stunning!!! Spring has sprung!"

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.