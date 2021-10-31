Molly-Mae Hague's jaw-dropping red carpet look at the Pride of Britain Awards is £50 steal

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

There's no denying Molly-Mae Hague looked absolutely sensational at the Pride of Britain Awards on Saturday night - can you believe her show-stopping dress is a high street bargain?

Wearing a bespoke dress from PrettyLittleThing, the 22-year-old influencer certainly turned heads outside London's Grosvenor House. Molly-Mae's stunning chocolate brown ensemble featured statement padded shoulders and elegant mesh detailing that cascaded down her svelte figure. With a daring cut out design and dramatic layering, all eyes were on the star as she walked the red carpet, looking mesmerising in the jaw-dropping gown.

Elevating her look with a stylish hairstyle, Molly-Mae wore her signature blonde locks in a sleek bun and rocked a glowy bronzed makeup look.

The former Love Islander looked spellbinding in the chocolate brown look, which is hardly surprising considering she designed it herself as part of her new role as PLT's Creative Director.

The Love Island star recently became Creative Director of PLT

With Christmas just around the corner, we're so excited to recreate the Love Islander's showstopping look over the festive season.

Molly-Mae's exact dress is available on PrettyLittleThing for just £50. Add hoop earrings and heels to elevate the look even further.

Chocolate Mesh Maxi Dress, £50, PrettyLittleThing

The YouTube star walked the carpet without her beau Tommy Fury, putting on a brave face after the duo faced an extremely difficult week following an £800,000 burglary at their Cheshire home.

Taking to Instagram just before the event, Molly-Mae penned: "An overwhelming week. I can't thank you all enough for all your kind messages regarding what happened to our home last week. We are eternally grateful to have such incredible and kind followers.

She went on in the post of her holding hands with boyfriend Tommy: "We are safe and that's all that matters. Onwards and upwards now…"

