Kourtney Kardashian Barker announces huge collection with Boohoo - all the details

It's a good day for fashion fans as it's just been announced that Kourtney Kardashian Barker has created a brand new 45-piece collection with Boohoo.

Revered as a global trendsetter, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has partnered with the brand to deliver two stunning capsule collections – but there's a twist.

While curating the collection, Kourtney has also been busy filming a social content series over the last year, where she investigates the future of sustainability in the world of fashion.

Meeting with global industry experts to discuss the challenges of sustainability, both on and off camera, the series reflects on Kourtney's meetings with specialists in worker welfare, human rights, textile waste, upcycling, resale and vintage fashion.

The mum-of-three has also called upon the expertise of her long-time friend and sustainability influencer, Stephanie Shepard – AKA the co-founder of Future Earth, to identify the difficult questions we need to ask and how to get conversations about sustainability started.

In an official statement, Kourtney said:

"When boohoo first approached me with this idea that was all about sustainability and style, I was concerned about the effects of the fast fashion industry on our planet. Boohoo responded with excitement and a desire to incorporate more sustainable practices into our line."

She added:

"It's been an enlightening experience speaking directly with industry experts. I'm grateful for the opportunity to use my platform to drive conversations that lead to ongoing change and use my voice to share actionable tips with consumers on how we can play our own part. There's still lots of work to be done and improvements to be made, but I truly believe that any progress we can make when it comes to sustainability is a step in the right direction and will open up the conversation for future advancements."

So, what can we expect from Kourtney's new Boohoo collection? Due to launch at New York Fashion Week, the first limited edition collection features a number of pieces made from recycled fibres, and it also includes two vintage pieces.

With prices ranging from £5 to £75, it's an affordable collection that's sure to sell out, so we'd recommend keeping an eye on the Boohoo website for a chance to bag Kourtney’s favourite designs.

