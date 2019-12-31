This new M&S pink coat will be cover-up of the season We’re ready for spring in this!

What do you do when you can’t wait for spring to arrive, but there’s still a winter chill in the air? Shop the new season styles at M&S! The retailer has dropped a whole new spring collection online, and top of our wishlist is a stunning pink coat that’s the perfect new-season outerwear. The oversized pastel cover-up is made from cosy brushed-knitted fabric, which makes it warm enough even to wear in the January frost… and we’re predicting a sellout already.

Raglan sleeve overcoat, £89, M&S

The style comes in sizes 6-24, and is just £89. Currently it’s in stock in all sizes, but we don’t imagine that lasting for long if past M&S buys are anything to go by!

The model wears it with jeans, boots and a floral top, but you could also style it with dresses - and in fact, M&S has the perfect style. The retailer dropped a new floral waisted midi dress, and the relaxed number comes in a stunning purple and green colour palette, and has a comfortable high neck and elasticated waist for easy styling.

Floral waisted midi dress, £39.50, M&S

In fact, the style is similar to the sell-out floral waisted dress released in this year’s autumn collection, which was a huge hit with brand ambassador Holly Willoughby.

And there’s a whole new collection you could style the dress and coat around. M&S introduced a new tote bag on Instagram, and fans are already obsessed. One commented: “Fabulous fresh colour,” while another added: “Just saw it on website. M&S dress look trendy too this time . Definitely will get it!”

Utility tote bag, £25, M&S

If you’ll excuse us, we’re off shopping!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.