Marks & Spencer has a huge summer shoe sale - and those designer-esque heels are now £32 The M&S cap toe shoes are one haute buy for summer – and they're on sale

If like us you've been lusting after the Chanel beige and black sling backs for some time, this news is going to make your day – and maybe even your season. Our trusty high street friend M&S released a near perfect replica – and they're on SALE! We actually can't believe how amazing the M&S pair are – similar cute black toe and just the right kitten heel. Love! M&S is selling the Leather Block Heel Slingbacks for just £31.60, which is a complete bargain compared to Chanel's £650 goatskin and grosgrain pair. Granted, they are beautiful quality but if there's a dupe to be had, we're there.

Influencers and celebs are mad on the Chanel version, so let's take a close look at the gorge M&S slingbacks...

Leather Block Heel Slingback Shoes, £31.60, Marks & Spencer

So, they're made from leather and are all about comfort with Insolia technology. That's what we love about M&S… style minus the sore feet!

And if you're wondering if they are worth the £32 investment, the Chanel tan and black cap toe combo has fans that range from Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Alexa Chung. So they're definitely a look that has legs.

Chanel's classic slingback, which has famous fans including Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Rosie Huntington Whiteley and Alexa Chung

We can totally see ourselves rocking every fashion trend in these babies, whether distressed jeans or midi-skirt. This timeless shoe will go from work to bar, brunch to shopping – basically the perfect all-round heel. We're in.

