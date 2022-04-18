Marks & Spencer's Bank holiday deals are GO! Don't miss out

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Easter is over - but if you're looking for something to give you a lift, you'll be pleased to know there are some bargains up for grabs at Marks & Spencer!

The retail giant has slashed prices, giving us tempting M&S offers on everything from fashion to homeware and everywhere in between. There’s up to 50% off a whole range of items, and we’ve rounded up the top picks, so keep scrolling

Marks & Spencer bank holiday womenswear deals

If you need to refresh your wardrobe for the new season, you'll definitely find something you love in the Marks & Spencer Bank Holiday womenswear sale. There’s 30% off Jaegar, plus up to 50% off selected brands, including Phase Eight and Seasalt Cornwall.

JAEGER Cowl Neck Midi Column Dress with Wool, was £99, now £69.30, Marks & Spencer

JAEGER Knitted Crew Neck Short Sleeve Top, was £79, now £55.30 (other colours available), Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer bank holiday lingerie deals

If you're looking to restock your underwear drawer, deals up for grabs include 30% off selected knickers and 30% off selected sleep and sports bras.

Flexifit non-wired sleep bra, was £16, now £11.20, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer bank holiday Homeware deals

If you’re looking to spruce up your home for a 2022 spring makeover, there are some great deals in M&S’s homeware section. There’s up to 40% off selected homeware 50% off lighting and more deals on everything from bedding to bathroom accessories. Get involved!

Madrid Large Curved Wall Mirror, was £129 now £90.30, Marks & Spencer

Set of 4 Mixed Heart Mugs, was £20 now £12, Marks & Spencer

Marks & Spencer bank holiday toy deals

If you have a baby or toddler in your close circle, you'll want to take advantage of this offer - 20% off selected Early Learning Centre toys.

Aqua drawing mat, was £16 now £12, Marks & Spencer

