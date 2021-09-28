Everlane's new fall collection has Meghan Markle's name all over it

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A fan of minimalism when it comes to her wardrobe of simple, pared-down looks, it’s no wonder Meghan Markle owns more than one piece from Everlane. The ethical brand is famed for its long-lasting, eco-conscious easy-to-wear basics that are as utilitarian as they are stylish – and they’re all in a perfectly neutral Meghan-friendly palette.

The Duchess has chosen Everlane for some of her most high-profile appearances; she famously carried an Everlane tote for her first-ever public outing with Prince Harry when their relationship first came to light.

Since then we’ve seen the Duchess wear everything from a chic Everlane jumpsuit to the brand’s must-have comfy shoes, and even Prince Harry has worn the brand his wife loves.

So when it comes to fall dressing, what could be better inspiration than affordable looks straight from a royal wardrobe? And let’s face it, after the past year of loungewear, slip-ons and sneakers, we're all looking for cool, versatile clothes that are comfortable, too.

So let’s take a page out of Meghan Markle's book and shop the best easy pieces the Duchess would love in Everlane’s new autumn 2021 collection.

The jumpsuit

Duchess Meghan loves an Everlane jumpsuit - she's wearing one, above - and the new-season version, which comes in black or rust, is right up her alley.

Luxe Cotton Jumpsuit, $78 / £75, Everlane

The anorak

For going casual, an anorak is something we all need to have in our wardrobes - and of course, Meghan has one, too. The Everlane Renew anorak comes in traditional colors such as black, taupe and olive, but also in unexpected hues like seaglass and lavender.

The ReNew Anorak, $98 / £94, Everlane

The tote

The first time we saw Duchess Meghan with Prince Harry, the two made an appearance together at the Invictus Games in Toronto. Meghan wore a button-down Husband shirt and carried a cognac leather Everlane tote, which is unfortunately no longer available! You can shop the new season Meghan-style tote, though, which is just as stylish.

The Italian Leather Studio Bag $250 / £241, Everlane

While you're at it grab a pair of Duchess-worthy jeans – we love the vintage wash The ’90s Cheeky Jean ($88 / £85) – and a royal-inspired classic white 100% silk shirt. It's washable!

The Washable Silk Relaxed Shirt $110 / £107, Everlane

The little white dress

The Duchess of Sussex was gorgeous in a little white dress by Valentino for Global Citizen Live in New York City. Capture the vibe of the simple but statement-making look with a sweet LWD for autumn.

The Weekend Swing Dress was $40 now $28 / £27, Everlane

The cashmere turtleneck

Turtlenecks are a Meghan Markle staple - and Everlane's recycled cashmere high-necked sweater, which comes in six colors, will last for seasons to come.

The Oversized Turtleneck in ReCashmere, $165 / £159, Everlane

The black pants

Meghan seems to have a closet full of black pants, and they're something that's a must-have no matter what your age or style. The Easy Pant is just one of the styles at Everlane - it lives up to its name with a pull-on waistband, relaxed silhouette, and easy-to-wear cotton twill fabric.

The Easy Pant, three colors available, $68 / £66, Everlane

The striped shirt

Meghan looked gorgeous as she attended Wimbledon wearing a Ralph Lauren striped button-down - and this season Everlane has its own take on the classic look for fall: a silk shirt that you can wear with anything from a suit to jeans.

The Clean Silk Relaxed Shirt, $100 / £97, Everlane

The pleated pants

Unveiled as one of Time's 100 Most Influential People of 2021 alongside husband Prince Harry, Meghan rocked pleated trousers for the stunning shots that accompanied the honor.

"In a world where everyone has an opinion about people they don’t know, the duke and duchess have compassion for the people they don’t know. They don’t just opine. They run toward the struggle," writes @chefjoseandres #TIME100 https://t.co/sXKFTOM1Mp pic.twitter.com/Yaj40XGVbf — TIME (@TIME) September 15, 2021

We have a feeling The Put-Together Pleat Pant would be a top contender for the Duchess' closet. The pants are available in multiple colors, but the khaki ones are on sale now.

The Put Together Pleat Pant, were $88 now $44 / £43, Everlane

The flats

Low-heeled or flat shoes by brands like Everlane and Rothy's are a Meghan go-to for less formal occasions. The Italian Leather Day Glove fits like, well, a glove and comes in 12 different colors! If you're looking for something more structured, check out Everlane’s $100 loafers, which are loved by stars like Angelina Jolie.

The Italian Leather Day Glove, in 12 colors, $100 / £111, Everlane

