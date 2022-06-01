Loved Meghan Markle's one-shoulder dress? Boden has created an everyday version for summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

In one of her most ethereal moments to date, the Duchess of Sussex stepped out in head-to-toe Givenchy for the Fashion Awards 2018.

Debuting a black one-shoulder evening gown at the star-studded event, Meghan's LBD flattered her growing baby bump, forever cementing her status as the poster girl for pregnancy style.

WATCH: Meghan Markle makes glamorous appearance at the Fashion Awards 2018

Now, almost four years later, royal fans are still in awe of her evening look and thanks to Boden, you can shop the perfect everyday version for summer.

Priced at £85, this streamlined style is giving us serious Grecian goddess vibes. Available for pre-order, you'll be able to add it to your wardrobe in one week, so we'd advise heading to checkout now if you want to wear it ASAP.

One Shoulder Jersey Midi Dress, £85, Boden

Made from eco-friendly viscose, Boden's one-shoulder design falls into a semi-fitted shape that's both lightweight and breezy. An ideal choice for heatwave weather, it features an adjustable tie at the waist, and best of all – it has pockets!

We're obsessed with the classic black version, but if you're looking to inject some colour into your wardrobe this season then you can also shop it in a cherry red shade, as well as a vibrant blue print.

Not sure how to style it? For a more casual vibe, add your favourite flat sandals and cat-eye sunglasses.

Getting glammed up? Why not take a leaf out of Meghan's book?

The royal styled her Givenchy evening gown with gold accessories

For her surprise appearance, the wife of Prince Harry kept her accessories to a minimum, drawing eyes instead to the asymmetric neckline of her dress.

Gold chunky bangles adorned her left wrist, perfectly complimenting her gold strappy heels, meanwhile, her glossy brunette tresses were swept into a sleek chignon.

Sporting a glowing complexion, Meghan looked absolutely radiant as she teamed a brown smokey eyeshadow with voluminous lashes, a hint of rosy blusher and a soft pink lip gloss with plenty of shine.

