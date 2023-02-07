Princess Kate would absolutely love M&S's £19.50 striped jumper

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Princess Kate loves Marks & Spencer and a good Breton stripe jumper - so we’re sure she wouldn’t be able to resist a perfect wardrobe piece that’s a combination of both!

The Princess of Wales wore one of her go-to stripey jumpers, a fitted crew-neck look by JoosTricot, for a very special outing as she visited a primary school in Bethnal Green, London.

Princess Kate wore a striped jumper with white contrast crew neck trim as she visited a London school

While jumpers from Kate’s favourite knitwear brand can cost upwards of £300, this Marks & Spencer look is just £19.50 – a right royal bargain!

M&S Collection Striped Crew Neck Jumper, £19.50, Marks & Spencer

Striped jumpers and tops are all over the high street right now, a sign that they're as in-style as ever. A Breton striped top is a spring fashion staple that is truly timeless, whether you’re going for Princess Kate or Emily in Paris vibes.

Ribbed top, £12.99, H&M

If you’re looking for something slightly more casual, another affordable look can be found at H&M.

This £12.99 top is made from soft ribbed cotton jersey, has the same white contrast crew neck trim as Kate’s jumper and the M&S version, and comes in four colourways.

Basically, it’s another great (and affordable!) layering piece if you want to achieve the Princess Kate effect.

