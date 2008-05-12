Combat wrinkles

We love the new anti-ager that's just gone onto the boots.com website. Tri-Aktiline, £24.99, is an instant filler for lines and wrinkles for use with or without make-up – and it really works. OK, so it doesn't make them go away. But it does act like your own personal Photoshop in your make-up bag, creating a soft, fuzzy effect that blurs over lines that's like the old Vaseline-smudged-lens trick that cameramen used to use in Hollywood. The makers, Good Skin Labs, claim ingredients including argireline to boost collage also reduce wrinkle depth over time, which we haven't yet put to the test. But for an instant fix, it's a winner.