Marks & Spencer's Love Island flamingo wine glasses are back in stock

If there's one thing exciting us more than the prospect of a lockdown-free summer (yes we're going there), it's the return of Love Island.

After last summer's series was suspended due to the pandemic, we had to resort to getting our fix by watching reruns, and it's just not quite the same. ITV recently confirmed Love Island will be back on our screens for 2021, and we've just found the perfect way to celebrate.

Remember the sell-out flamingo wine glasses from Marks & Spencer? After islanders were spotted sipping from them on the show two years ago, they quickly sold out, but now they're finally back in stock.

Set of 4 Flamingo Picnic Wine Glasses, £17.50, Marks & Spencer

Forget water bottles with your name on them, this is the accessory you'll find on our shopping lists this summer. We love the fun and colourful design, which features flamingos, parrots and toucans in tropical pinks, yellows and greens.

Made from plastic, they're intended for outdoor use and ideal for your next picnic, BBQ, or that Love Island-themed garden party you plan on hosting. Just us?

The picnicware featured on Love Island 2019

If that's not enough, as well as the set of four wine glasses, the design also comes on tumblers, high ball glasses and a drinking jug. We can already taste the ice-cold Pimms.

Flamingo Picnic Jug, £12.50, Marks & Spencer

Set of 4 Flamingo Tumblers, £15, Marks & Spencer

Set of 4 Flamingo Highballs, £15, Marks & Spencer

For more must-have picnicware, take a look on the M&S website where you'll also find cute jungle-themed and nautical designs, too. And hurry, we don't think they'll be around for long.

