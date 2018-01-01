Sheryl Crow adopts two-week-old boy

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Sheryl, pictured attending the Revlon Run in the Big Apple on Saturday, has adopted a two-week old boy. The singer, who split with cyclist love Lance Armstrong last year, says she is now enjoying some "very private family time" with her son
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photo to enlarge
14 MAY 2007
Sheryl Crow has become the latest celebrity to adopt, following in the footsteps of Sharon Stone, Angelina Jolie and Madonna. The All I Want To Do singer is now mum to a two-week old boy called Wyatt Steven. Announcing the news to fans on her website, she explained the child's first name is in honour of her father and his middle name comes from both her younger brother Steven Crow and manager Steven Weintraub.
"We are enjoying some very private family time," added the 45-year-old who recently finished a Stop Global Warming tour of universities in the States to inform students about climate issues. "She's just going to take some time off to be a mom," says her representative.
But a good cause brought her out on Saturday as she joined thousands of people to take part in New York's annual Revlon Run in aid of breast cancer research. Sheryl - who successfully completed treatment for the disease after being diagnosed in February last year - was keen to show her support as were Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba and the event's host Halle Berry.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.