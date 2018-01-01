Sheryl Crow adopts two-week-old boy

14 MAY 2007



Sheryl Crow has become the latest celebrity to adopt, following in the footsteps of Sharon Stone, Angelina Jolie and Madonna. The All I Want To Do singer is now mum to a two-week old boy called Wyatt Steven. Announcing the news to fans on her website, she explained the child's first name is in honour of her father and his middle name comes from both her younger brother Steven Crow and manager Steven Weintraub.



"We are enjoying some very private family time," added the 45-year-old who recently finished a Stop Global Warming tour of universities in the States to inform students about climate issues. "She's just going to take some time off to be a mom," says her representative.



But a good cause brought her out on Saturday as she joined thousands of people to take part in New York's annual Revlon Run in aid of breast cancer research. Sheryl - who successfully completed treatment for the disease after being diagnosed in February last year - was keen to show her support as were Fantastic Four actress Jessica Alba and the event's host Halle Berry.