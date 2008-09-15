Andrew appeared on stage to thank everyone who has helped him in his career and reveal the name of his sequel to The Phantom Of The Opera
Photo: © Getty Images
Among the performers was Lee Mead, currently playing the lead in the West End run of Joseph And His Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Photo: © Getty Images
Performing some of the theatre music mogul's favourite West End songs were a myriad of performers, including two who shot to fame thanks to his star searches - How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria? winner Connie Fisher and Lee Mead of Any Dream Will Do fame.
Host of the night was Torchwood actor John Barrowman, who has appeared in Andrew's West End runs of The Phantom Of The Opera and Sunset Boulevard. There were also performances from Jason Donovan and Grammy-winning soul singer Joss Stone.
The man of the moment, who actually turned 60 on March 22, also took to the stage at the open-air bash to deliver some exciting news about his planned follow-up to The Phantom Of The Opera.
"I promise you I will try my best with the sequel to The Phantom Of The Opera, which I can exclusively reveal tonight will be called Love Never Dies," he said.