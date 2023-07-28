Remember Meghan Markle’s printed midi dress in South Africa? M&S just dropped an amazing lookalike

Marks & Spencer has dropped some seriously good pieces this season, and if you love Meghan Markle’s summer wardrobe, you’re going to want to add this dress to basket immediately.

The Duchess of Sussex’s signature style blends Cali girl with office chic, but when travelling she’ll often bring out more statement printed pieces.

Back in 2019, she stepped out in a printed dress by ethical womenswear brand Mayamiko during a royal tour of South Africa. While the midi dress is sadly now sold out, Marks & Spencer has just released a very coveted lookalike.



Meghan Markle wears a printed Mayamiko midi dress in Cape Town

The black and white shirt dress has a similar statement print, breezy short sleeves and flattering belted tie waistband to cinch your silhouette. Designed in a regular fit, it also falls to a midi length.

Retailing for £45, the M&S dress is still available in sizes 6-24 in short, regular and long lengths.

Meghan styled her Mayamiko dress with her Castaner Carina canvas black espadrille wedges, which you can still shop at Net-a-Porter. The Princess of Wales is also a fan and has an almost identical pair in nude.

How we'd style the M&S printed midi dress

We’d accessorise the versatile piece with leather slides, chunky sandals or a pair of black barely-there strappy heels. Wear it on holiday like the Duchess or even to the office during the warmer months.

These leather slides from & Other Stories go with everything and will be one of the most hardworking pieces in your wardrobe this summer. The slip-on sandals have a woven finish and a rubber sole.

Ditto to Jigsaw's new Melbury Bag. The classic slouchy shoulder bag is made from natural grain leather with a zipped top closure and fully adjustable strap. Lined with cotton fabric, it also features an interior pocket to keep all of your essentials safe.

Marks & Spencer's dress is selling fast and already has glowing reviews, with one writing: "This is a truly lovely dress from M&S, and I say that as I find their shirt dresses to be hit and miss. This one however, fits well, looks really nice on and is comfortable to wear."

Another said: "Absolutely love the style of this dress. Made me feel slender and elegant but also very comfortable. Like the tie just at the front, feels more sleek. Longer length was just perfect for me at 5ft 9."