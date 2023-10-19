The viral £35 M&S crossbody bag has a new colour for winter – and we're in love

TikTok users caused mass sell-outs of the Marks & Spencer Faux Leather Crossbody Bag after it went viral for looking just like the Celine box bag - and a brand new colour has just been released.

The M&S arm candy is a dead ringer for the £3,100 Celine Classic Box Bag, and the new cherry red version is just perfect for the new season.

Cherry red is set to be the hottest colour for winter, so we were delighted to see the bestselling bag in the gorgeous shade, along with a new latte colour. Shoppers went wild for the designer dupe last time it was in stock, so we won't be surprised if the latest version sells out too.

The red crossbody is perfect for injecting some colour into your winter wardrobe, and we think it would look great teamed with a pair of leather trousers or a black dress to take the outfit from day to night.

Made from smooth faux leather, the crossbody bag features an adjustable shoulder strap, with stylish gold panel that secures the bag with its magnetic fastening, and a lined interior with two spacious compartments for securing your belongings.

Just like the Celine bag, the design is timelessly stylish, so it can be worn for any occasion. The M&S bag went viral on TikTok for looking just like the designer crossbody, and shoppers caused all of colours to sell out almost immediately.

I couldn't resist picking up the black version earlier this year, and I'm in love with it. The sturdiness of the bag combined with the gorgeous gold buckle makes it look so much more expensive than it is. I know it will be a staple in my wardrobe as it will complement just about any look, from floral dresses to smart trousers and slinky evening outfits.