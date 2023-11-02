Marks & Spencer's £23 striped jumper is so similar to Princess Kate’s

Princess Kate proved she's just like us with her love of a good Breton stripe jumper worn to the pub - hers was while on an official engagement in London, ours is a Friday night with the girls. And being the queen's of shopping that we are, we've found a Princess Kate inspired striped jumper from Kate's favourite high street brand, Marks & Spencer.

The Princess of Wales wore one of her go-to stripey jumpers, a fitted cashmere crew-neck look by Erdem, for a special outing with Dadvengers, a community for dads and children yesterday. Proving she's a master of the casual lewk, Kate teamed her park-appropriate striped knit with a pair of black skinny jeans, black walking boots and a khaki waterproof jacket.

© Getty The Princess of Wales donned denim jeans and a striped top to join a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to "Dadvengers"

While Kate's exact Erdem jumper, named the Lotus, would have set you back around £650 (it's sold out, sorry!), this Marks & Spencer look is just £22.50 – and giving us all the Kate Middleton vibes.

Striped jumpers and tops are all over the high street right now and always, a sign that they're as in-style as ever. A Breton striped top is a spring fashion staple that is truly timeless, whether you’re going for Princess Kate or Emily in Paris vibes, or more of a coolgirl Scandi aesthetic.

The M&S jumper is a great alternative for something a little different to a classic striped jumper, with a soft touch finish and buttons for detail.

Available in sizes extra small to extra large, it's a popular buy on Marks & Spencer already with customers calling it a "super soft" sweater and a "comfortable fit." You could layer it over a shirt, and dress up with leather trousers and heels or down a la Kate with jeans and boots.

Basically, it’s a great (and affordable!) wardrobe building block if you want to achieve the Princess Kate effect. Take her word for it, she relies on stripes over and over - again, just like us.

