Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Marks & Spencer's £23 striped jumper is so similar to Princess Kate’s

Subscribe

Subscribe

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read our full commerce guidelines here.

Marks & Spencer's £23 striped jumper is so similar to Princess Kate’s

This Marks & Spencer knit is giving us all the Kate vibes

Princess Kate wearing Erdem jumper in North London
Carla Challis
Carla ChallisCommerce Partnerships Editor
Share this:

Princess Kate proved she's just like us with her love of a good Breton stripe jumper worn to the pub - hers was while on an official engagement in London, ours is a Friday night with the girls. And being the queen's of shopping that we are, we've found a Princess Kate inspired striped jumper from Kate's favourite high street brand, Marks & Spencer

The Princess of Wales wore one of her go-to stripey jumpers, a fitted cashmere crew-neck look by Erdem, for a special outing with Dadvengers, a community for dads and children yesterday. Proving she's a master of the casual lewk, Kate teamed her park-appropriate striped knit with a pair of black skinny jeans, black walking boots and a khaki waterproof jacket.

The Princess of Wales donned denim jeans and a striped top to join a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to "Dadvengers"© Getty
The Princess of Wales donned denim jeans and a striped top to join a Dad Walk in the local park during a visit to "Dadvengers"

While Kate's exact Erdem jumper, named the Lotus, would have set you back around £650 (it's sold out, sorry!), this Marks & Spencer look is just £22.50 – and giving us all the Kate Middleton vibes.

Striped jumpers and tops are all over the high street right now and always, a sign that they're as in-style as ever. A Breton striped top is a spring fashion staple that is truly timeless, whether you’re going for Princess Kate or Emily in Paris vibes, or more of a coolgirl Scandi aesthetic.

The M&S jumper is a great alternative for something a little different to a classic striped jumper, with a soft touch finish and buttons for detail.

Available in sizes extra small to extra large, it's a popular buy on Marks & Spencer already with customers calling it a "super soft" sweater and a "comfortable fit." You could layer it over a shirt, and dress up with leather trousers and heels or down a la Kate with jeans and boots.

Basically, it’s a great (and affordable!) wardrobe building block if you want to achieve the Princess Kate effect. Take her word for it, she relies on stripes over and over - again, just like us.

Check out our Right Royal Podcast. In this week's episode, we catch up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their new life...

Other topics

More Shopping

See more