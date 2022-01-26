We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Tuesday evening, the Duchess of Cornwall hosted a very special event at Clarence House, which marked 50 years of Refuge charity - an organisation which offers specialist support for women and children experiencing domestic violence.

READ: Royal-inspired Valentine's Day gifts Kate Middleton and the royal ladies will heart

Camilla met a variety of women at the event, including Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries and Home Secretary Priti Patel. She also gave a moving speech on just how much great work the charity has done for vulnerable women in need over the years.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Duchess Camilla: Unexpected Queen of Fashion

We are obsessed with the outfit the 74-year-old wore. Camilla donned a V neck fit and flare 'Ponte' dress by none other than ME+EM - the label that the Duchess of Cambridge famously wore last year, when she met Mila Sneddon. Kate memorably donned the pink £450 design after the youngster previously told her it was her favourite colour.

READ: Why Duchess Camilla didn't wear a wedding tiara for Prince Charles nuptials

Camilla's dress costs £175, and all sizes are in stock. The vibrant green style had a V neckline with a bold collar, 3/4 length sleeves, and was cut in a midi length with dipped hem and longer back length. She added a silk sash and funky gold earrings. What a fabulous look!

Camilla looked amazing in her ME+EM dress

The Countess of Wessex is a big fan of the label too, having been seen out in many of its threads. Camilla, Sophie and Kate? What a great client list!

READ: The Duchess of Cornwall celebrates incredible milestone

At the event, the royal spoke with Love Island star Zara McDermot.

V Neck Fit + Flare Ponte Dress + Belt, £175.00, ME + EM

The Influencer later shared a picture on her feed of herself and Camilla, and said:

"Today I had the absolute honour of meeting Her Royal Highness, the Duchess of Cornwall. I told her all about the work I have done, and will continue to do for young people."

She added: "What a privilege to have your work recognised by a member of the Royal family, and to be able to share your aspirations for the future with them. I am so so so incredibly grateful. We also spoke about the Naked Threat campaign @refugecharity and I did to change the law around image based abuse. But most importantly we all celebrated fifty years of Refuge; a charity that I am honoured to stand side by side with in our joint mission to eradicate violence towards women and children. Thank you to everyone who made today possible, thank you for your kindness and thank you for your continued hard work, every single day."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.