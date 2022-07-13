The Duchess of Cornwall wows in one seriously fashionable dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

On Wednesday, the lovely Duchess of Cornwall went to the famous Notting Hill Carnival with her husband, Prince Charles, and looked incredible in a beautiful dress by royally-loved label ME+EM.

The 'Flower Silhouette Drawstring Maxi Dress' cost the royal £295 and comes with a stunning green floral print and gathered sleeves. The loose material means it's ideal for the hot weather the UK is experiencing right now.

Sadly, the dress has since sold out but we've found a great alternative, keep scrolling!

During the visit, Prince Charles got into the mood for the Carnival by playing a steel pan and listening to a booming sound system.

Camilla looked stunning at the Notting Hill Carnival with Prince Charles

Camilla kept the sweltering temperatures at bay with a handheld fan. And who can blame her!

The royal couple were treated to a flavour of the famous street party when they were welcomed by stilt walkers, performers in extravagant outfits and musicians playing the famous steel pan.

Camilla teamed her dress with cream espadrilles

On display outside were sculptures made from wire frames and chicken wire by artist Carl Gabriel, including his 8ft tall head and shoulders creation of the Queen wearing a crown, which was part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The venue for the event was the Tabernacle, a former church, in Powis Square in the heart of Notting Hill, whose community found its voice after race riots in the 1950s. In 1966, the first outdoor festival took place in Notting Hill after Rhaune Laslett, a local resident and social worker, organised the celebration for local children and today it is Europe’s biggest street event.

Inside the Tabernacle, Charles was fascinated by the recreation of one of the early sound systems used in the 1960s by the DJs, who would connect towering speakers to powerful amplifiers to play the music of the day to carnival crowds.

