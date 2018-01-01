Gwen hits the road again with her jet-setting toddler son Kingston

19 JULY 2007



Everywhere Gwen Stefani travels, her son goes too. So little Kingston will probably have more stamps in his passport than any other one-year-old on the planet as the pop princess tours the world promoting The Sweet Escape, her follow-up to 2004 disc Love.Angel.Music.Baby.



The first stop on their musical odyssey was Mexico City where mother and son were pictured taking a stroll with Kingston's dad, former Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. As the family set out to do a spot of sightseeing, the devoted mum lovingly cradled her little boy close.



In the coming months the trio will visit such far-flung destinations as Singapore and Thailand. Undaunted by combining motherhood with the challenging itinerary, the Hollaback Girl was full of excitement about hitting the road, though. "I'm taking four female dancers - Love, Angel, Music and Baby - and four boy dancers," said Gwen. "There are going to be a lot of costume changes, lots of dancing and singing, and lots of fun!"