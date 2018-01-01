hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Pictured in Mexico City, multi-tasking mum Gwen will have her hands full as she tours for the first time since the birth of one-year-old Kingston
Photo: © Rex
Click on photo to enlarge
19 JULY 2007
Everywhere Gwen Stefani travels, her son goes too. So little Kingston will probably have more stamps in his passport than any other one-year-old on the planet as the pop princess tours the world promoting The Sweet Escape, her follow-up to 2004 disc Love.Angel.Music.Baby.
The first stop on their musical odyssey was Mexico City where mother and son were pictured taking a stroll with Kingston's dad, former Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. As the family set out to do a spot of sightseeing, the devoted mum lovingly cradled her little boy close.
In the coming months the trio will visit such far-flung destinations as Singapore and Thailand. Undaunted by combining motherhood with the challenging itinerary, the Hollaback Girl was full of excitement about hitting the road, though. "I'm taking four female dancers - Love, Angel, Music and Baby - and four boy dancers," said Gwen. "There are going to be a lot of costume changes, lots of dancing and singing, and lots of fun!"
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.