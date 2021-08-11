We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Addison Rae is busy doing the promo rounds for her new Netflix movie, He's All That, and she made sure the focus was on her by wearing the most eye-catching dress.

The 20-year-old looked sensational rocking a gorgeous red latex frock by Saint Laurent for an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Tuesday.

Addison's head-turning outfit hugged her curves and featured a high neckline with racerback straps and a figure-hugging knee-length skirt with a split hem.

WATCH: Addison Rae trades makeup routine with her mother

Keeping her look bold, Addison added a pair of silver chain stud earrings and a set of triangular silver drop earrings with black stones.

She also added some height to her petite frame in a killer pair of four-inch black studded mules by Giuseppe Zanotti, which have sadly sold out.

Keeping her makeup simple to not distract from her eye-catching ensemble, Addison opted for a dewy glow and nude lip but styled her hair in classic Hollywood waves.

Addison stole the show in her red latex dress

Her outing comes less than a week after the first official trailer for He's All That - the gender swap remake of the 1999 hit movie She's All That - dropped.

Addison plays popular high school star and influencer Padgett Sawyer, who dumps her boyfriend after she catches him cheating.

Saint Laurent Latex Dress, $2,390, NetAPorter

She is then challenged to give the class dork, Cameron Kweller, who is played by Cobra Kai star Tanner Buchanan, a makeover and make him her date for the prom.

"Makeovers are my thing. I will create the next prom king… He is a total disaster, weird, antisocial," she says in the clip.

Also making an appearance in the film is original star, Rachael Leigh Cook, who plays Padgett's mother, and Addison's BFF Kourtney Kardashian.

