Jane Moore is getting into the Christmas spirit! Returning to the Loose Women panel on Wednesday, the presenter donned a festive tinsel dress from AllSaints – and it's the definition of glam.

Rocking the striking two-in-one design, Jane's latest ensemble featured a gold tinsel jumper layered over a glossy slip dress. Keeping all focus on her luxurious midi, the TV star wore her signature blonde bob down in a sleek, straight style, accessorising with snakeskin heels from Dune London.

Jane wowed in a gold tinsel dress from AllSaints

Oping for her go-to makeup combo – a smoky shadow teamed with statement eyeliner, rosy blusher and a high-shine pink lipgloss to match, Jane looked absolutely radiant.

Want to recreate her outfit? You can thank your lucky stars because it's still in stock, but you better act quick! Giving us serious Christmas party vibes, Jane's £219 dress comes in both gold and silver.

Tinsel 2-in-1 Dress, £219, AllSaints

The ultimate desk-to-daywear style, it can be coordinated with everything from stilettos to ankle boots or crisp white trainers. Regardless of the occasion, we'd also recommend adding statement earrings to elevate the metallic tones of the dress.

Taking to Instagram to share her outfit details, Jane was clearly besotted with her new All Saints dress – and so are we. The caption read:

"Going for gold today with an @allsaints slip dress and glittery jumper. Slinky AND warm - what's not to love? Whether you're going out for dinner or even an, ahem, "cheese and wine gathering" it's nice to glitter once in a while. Shoes are @dune_london @loosewomen @mothershoppers @peneloperyanbeauty #glitter #gold #partydress."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Jane Moore's 5 style lessons

Receiving a number of glowing compliments from her 143k followers, one wrote: "Love it, you look fab." "Looking beautiful as always Jane," added another. Meanwhile, a third simply commented: "Beautiful."

Jane always looks so chic on the show, and it's all thanks to ITV styling duo Gemma Shanley and Bertie Bowen – AKA Mothershoppers. Aiming to inspire mums to "rediscover their sense of style," since joining Loose Women, we've seen them work their magic on many a famous face, including Andrea McLean, Penny Lancaster, Frankie Bridge and more.

