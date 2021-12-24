Ruth Langsford dazzles in the must-have sequin skirt of the season

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford’s festive fashion has been nothing short of stylish this year, and she turned it up a notch by wearing the most stunning sequin skirt outfit on Christmas Eve’s Loose Women – and we’re stealing her look NYE.

The 61-year-old dazzled in the must-have fashion item of the festive season – a shimmery sequin skirt. The silver sequin knee-length skirt is from Hush, and features a chic leopard print design in sequins.

Ruth looked uber glam in sequins on the Christmas Eve edition of Loose Women

The pencil silhouette has a high-rise waistband (great for a French tuck) and a slim fit. The best part? Ruth’s skirt is currently on sale, reduced from £99 to a bargain £65!

Available in sizes 8-18, snap it up now for NYE or save for the next party season.

Sequin skirt, £65, Hush

Ruth made her skirt even more Christmassy with a red velvet wrap blouse, burgundy velvet court shoes and the piece de resistance – a string of Christmas baubles. Well, it is Christmas Eve!

A sequin skirt is a versatile addition to your wardrobe, looking as chic with a smart, tailored blouse or silky cami top as it does with a tonal knit or relaxed T-shirt. We love the addition of leopard to our sequins, and found this similar skirt for a purse-friendly £15.99.

Sequin leopard skirt, £15.99, Stradivarius

If a midi pencil skirt isn’t a flattering style for you, try M&S’ sequin A-line skirt. Wear with knee-high boots, or tights and flats.

Animal sequin mini skirt, £19.50, M&S

Ruth was joined by Loose Women co-hosts Judi Love, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street Porter and Brenda Edwards who were all rocking the sequins too in dresses, jumpsuits and blazers embellished in shiny sequins. Our kind of girls!

