David Beckham reveals secret handbag at son Brooklyn's wedding

We loved seeing all the Father's Day tributes at the weekend from our favourite celebrities, and one of the best has to be the Instagram post Victoria Beckham uploaded in celebration of her husband David Beckham, and her own father, Tony.

Taking to the social media portal, VB shared a variety of never-seen-before images of the special dads in her life, and we particularly loved one which showed former Manchester United footballer David getting ready for his eldest son Brroklyn's wedding earlier this year. In the picture, a special moment was shown between the star and his sons Romeo and Cruz, looking super sharp in their tuxedos.

If you look very closely, you can see David is carrying a Goyard Saint Louis tote bag! These bags are very exclusive. Firstly, the brand doesn't have an online site, so you have to go into their store to purchase one. And secondly, they cost around £2,000. Wow! David's bag is made from a coated canvas fabric with tan brown leather handle straps and trim. You can pick one up pre-loved if you fancy treating yourself.

This isn't the first time the sporting icon has shown off his impressive bag collection. Back in 2019, David and Victoria actually showcased their matching bags, which were not only personalised, but were from Christian Dior.

David with his Goyard bag...

The Dior 'Book Bag' is a hugely popular piece of arm candy, costing around £2,500 a piece.

GOYARD Saint Louis PM Bag, from 1,255.00, The Luxury Couture Wardrobe

Victoria shared an image of her navy blue version, which bore her initials, VB, and David appeared to have the red colourway, with, yep, you guessed it, DB printed on the front. Fancy!

In 2019, David and Victoria carried matching Dior bags

David has always loved the French fashion label. At his wife's show at London Fashion Week, also in 2019, he chose to wear a pale blue Dior double-breasted suit and gave it a more casual finish with a simple white T-shirt and funky trainers. And memorably in 2018, he even stepped out in a Dior Homme suit, designed by the couple's friend Kim Jones to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding. So suave…

