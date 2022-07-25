We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Beckham family are known to have the best holidays - from the Cotswolds to Miami! Currently, the famous clan are soaking up the sunshine aboard a yacht in Europe, and we wish we were there.

READ: 4 times Harper Beckham dressed exactly like her mum Victoria

Stopping off in St. Tropez, in photographs that appeared on the MailOnline, eleven-year-old Harper Seven was seen wearing a lovely white statement logo top and a floral ra ra skirt. Keeping cool, she kept her hair off her face and added Havaiana flip flops. But did you see her beach bag?

Loading the player...

WATCH: Harper Beckham's cutest family moments you've forgotten about

The youngest child of David and Victoria Beckham carried a yellow beach bag that had 'Saint Barth' emblazoned over the front in fuschia pink. It's by MC2 and you can pick up these bags online for around £100 a pop.

MORE: Harper Beckham wears chic cut-out dress as she debuts majorly long nails

MC2 Saint Barth is a famous brand born on the Caribbean island of St. Barth, and they specialise in the production of beachwear collections. The label is known for their bright colours.

Harper and David enjoying their holiday

Harper's yellow version is from the brand's Spring/Summer 2020 Collection so is sadly no longer available, however we've found a similar style from the brand, so happy shopping!

Just like Harper's:

MC2 Saint Barth Kids TEEN Colette logo-embroidered tote bag, £104, Farfetch

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, former England footballer David posted a glowing sunset snap alongside Harper. The father-daughter duo looked so sweet in the heartwarming post, as Harper rested her head on her dad's shoulder and beamed at the camera. The setting sun lit up the horizon a vibrant orange as a glimpse of the Beckhams' luxury yacht could be seen in the background. "Love ya pretty lady," penned the doting father-of-four, adding an orange heart emoji to the post. So cute!

READ: Inside Harper Beckham's insane birthday party - see her impressive cake

The trendy tot rocked a chic butterfly-print top adorned with a lacey trim in the post with David, wearing her glossy brunette tresses down in beachy waves.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.