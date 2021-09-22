Princess Charlotte's sell-out Christmas jumper is back and cuter than ever

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

In 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a wonderful family picture on a Christmas card to thank the UK's NHS.

The adorable family shot featured the very well-dressed team looking pristine in casual, wintery clothes. Kate's daughter Princess Charlotte stole the show though; she sported a sweet mini-me pair of Penelope Chilvers boots, as well as a dazzling Ralph Lauren fairisle jumper.

Kate's Penelope Chilvers boots are instantly recognisable to royal fashion fans, since she's been wearing them for around twenty years.

She was first spotted in them while she was a student at St Andrew's University, and since then she has worn them time and time again - they are clearly one of her trusty wardrobe staples

Charlotte's charming jumper was made in a lovely khaki shade and featured Aran-knit sleeves, and had an intarsia-knit motif depicting a cosy home. The number sadly sold out after the royal wore it, but it's now been revamped ready for Autumn 2021. This time, it has added ruffle sleeves and is designed in a lovely oatmeal colour. It is sadly only available on the US Ralph Lauren site right now, but it does ship to the UK if you want to get your hands on it.

Boden also has some incredible children's jumpers with the cutest motifs if you want to get that royal look for less.

Princess Charlotte's clothes often sell out in record time. The six-year-old celebrated her birthday on 2 May 2021 and we loved her adorable birthday portrait. The royal posed in a heartwarming snap which was taken by her mother, Kate. Her frock was printed with pretty florals, had puff sleeves and a kitsch button front. It cost £59 from Rachel Riley and proved to be the fastest selling item in the brand's 25-year history.

