Charlotte Casiraghi has called off her engagement to her film producer fiancé Dimitri Rassam, HELLO!'s sister publication HOLA! can confirm. Sources close to the couple told the Spanish outlet that Charlotte – the 32-year-old daughter of Princess Caroline of Monaco – and Dimitri have parted ways.

Their split comes just two months after Charlotte gave birth to the couple's child, a baby boy who arrived in October. The palace released a statement on behalf of Princess Caroline and Dimitri's mother Carole Bouquet, the French actress who famously played a Bond girl in For Your Eyes Only. The statement read: "Her Royal Highness The Princess of Hanover and Madame Carole Bouquet are delighted to announce the birth of their grandson, who was born on 23 October 2018. Mother and baby are doing well."

Dimitri and Charlotte were first linked in 2017

The baby boy is the first child for Charlotte and Dimitri, and the second son for the Monegasque royal. Charlotte is also the proud mum to five-year-old Raphaël, who she welcomed with her ex-boyfriend, comedian Gad Elmaleh. Dimitri, meanwhile, shares a young daughter, Darya, with his ex-wife Masha Novoselova.

The couple had reportedly planned to marry in June 2018, but decided to postpone their nuptials until after the baby's birth. The new parents would have a wedding in Monaco followed by a party on the Italian island of Pantelleria, where Dimitri's mother Carole owns a stunning villa in a vineyard.

Charlotte and Dimitri were first romantically linked in 2017. Since then, the pair have travelled around the world, venturing to New York, Italy and Jamaica, among other places. They confirmed their relationship at the annual Rose Ball in Monaco, when rumours of Charlotte's pregnancy also first came to light. She managed to conceal her growing baby bump in a black Yves Saint Laurent gown, which featured an oversized fur stole that hid her top half. Charlotte also debuted a dazzling diamond ring on her left hand, leaving royal watchers to speculate that she was engaged.

