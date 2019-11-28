Prince Harry and Meghan Markle amp up security at Windsor home The couple moved to Frogmore Cottage before the birth of Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have amped up security around their home Frogmore Cottage, on the Queen's Windsor estate. According to MailOnline, a third woven fence has been erected around Prince Harry and Meghan's Grade-II listed property, which also has a metal barrier and a wooden picket one.

It comes after security concerns were raised in May, as Frogmore House is open to the public for at least three days a year and is close to the Sussexes' cottage. Similarly, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly had a 950-foot long hedge erected across the back of their London home Kensington Palace earlier this year, to protect their privacy.

A general view of Frogmore Cottage

Harry and Meghan moved from Nottingham Cottage in Kensington Palace to their newly-renovated Windsor abode in April, ahead of the birth of their son Archie in May. Frogmore Cottage was built in 1801 and was used as a country retreat for Queen Charlotte and her family. It was also once the home of Queen Victoria's private secretary Abdul Karim in the late 1800s.

The property was then split into five separate apartments for staff working on the Windsor estate in the early 21st century. Frogmore Cottage was converted back into an official royal residence for Harry and Meghan, with the couple paying for fixtures and fittings privately. The couple also held their wedding reception at nearby Frogmore House, after tying the knot at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in May 2018.

Harry and Meghan had their wedding reception at Frogmore House

The Sussexes are currently on a six-week break from royal duties and are believed to be spending time with Meghan's mother Doria Ragland. Harry and Meghan briefly interrupted their absence to share a new wedding photo to mark two years since they announced their engagement and wished their followers happy Thanksgiving.

