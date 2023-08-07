Photographer behind Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby bump reveal snap shares insight into working with A-listers

Misan Harriman has shared the reality of what it's like to snap some of the world's biggest stars.

Speaking at his 'Storytelling The Future' event at London's Huckletree Public Hall this week, the photographer and social activist commented on "the hyper-sexualisation of women".

© Getty Misan attending a British Vogue X Self-Portrait Summer Party

"If you see how I shoot women in particular, it's very much, I hope, a representation of who they are," Misan remarked.

"I've shot some very famous actresses and I'll say, 'Why are you moving that way?' For years, men have been shooting them like they're a cold cut on the table."

He added: "Women have not been able to tell their stories. The hyper sexualisation of women is fine when it's coming from a woman's point of view, but when it's a man's, nah."

The father-of-two also spoke about his fears for his "two little ladies".

"I'm a man that's seemingly comfortable in talking about vulnerability and wearing it as a badge of honour and I think we need more men out there that are influential," Misan continued, adding that children are the most at-risk of "hyper misogyny" being preached online.

© Getty The photographer is close friends with Meghan Markle

"It can get to the most vulnerable of us which are kids who are still forming themselves."

Misan, who was encouraged to pursue professional photography by his wife, added that the camera has become his "sword and shield" in his fight for the truth.

© Getty Misan spoke about his photography process

"Photography, for me, is a way to help people ask themselves the big questions without being shouty or judgmental," he said.

"There's a quote that says 'Raise your words, not voice. It is rain that grows flowers, not thunder', and I think that's the thing about photography. There's an intimate stillness."

Misan has photographed stars including Angelia Jolie, Rihanna, Cate Blanchett and Olivia Colman but famously snapped Prince Harry and Meghan Markle via an iPad when they announced their second pregnancy with daughter Lilibet during the pandemic.

© Getty Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed Lilibet in 2021

In the candid black-and-white image, taken in the couple's California garden, Meghan was seen reclining in her husband's lap, her hand cradling her burgeoning bump, as they smiled proudly at one another.

Misan was also behind the lens for Princess Lilibet's official first birthday portrait taken at Harry and Meghan's former UK residence, Frogmore Cottage. Dressed in a sweet blue frock, Lilibet sat in the grass and smiled angelically at the camera with a matching bow in her vibrant red hair.

Back in April, Meghan proudly introduced her friend for his TED Talk. Speaking from her and Harry's Montecito home, the Duchess of Sussex rocked a sleek look with her long locks straightened as she revealed her and Misan's close bond.

"Our next speaker has an unmatched eye for a good photograph. I've experienced his talent first hand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family. And I know there are many others who share this experience," she shared.

"His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see along with some of the planet's most recognisable faces.

© Instagram/Misan Harriman Misan Harriman shared a photo of the Duchess on his Instagram

"But this wasn't always his path, and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what he credits for his success. I am so thrilled to welcome to the TED stage, my dear friend Misan Harriman."