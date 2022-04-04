Prince William's surprising request for date night with Duchess Kate in the Bahamas

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge chose luxury hotel The Cove on Atlantis Paradise Island to be their home away from home while in the Bahamas on their Caribbean royal tour - and like so many of us on our travels, there are some home comforts Prince William just couldn't resist.

During a romantic meal with Duchess Kate at Nobu, the resort's celebrity-favourite Michelin star Japanese restaurant, William specially requested a rather different style of cuisine. A spokesperson for Atlantis said: "The Duke requested a sourdough pepperoni pizza. At the same time, The Duchess opted for a traditional Bahamian spicey prawn curry, and Nobu’s Grilled Salmon with Teriyaki served on a bed of noodles."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince William and Kate Middleton's secret day trip in Belize

Yes, that's right. Prince William ordered a pepperoni pizza at a Michelin-starred Japanese restaurant.

William's palette is clearly far less adventurous than his wife Kate, who has been known to love cooking spicy food and to sample everything from wild geoduck sashimi to ice cream during official engagements and on royal tours.

Duchess Kate is often more adventurous with her food

When it comes to spice levels, the Duchess herself has previously admitted she is a fan of spicy food – although she revealed ahead of her royal tour of India with Prince William that unlike her, her husband "struggles" with spices.

Speaking of his go-to takeaway, Prince William previously said: "Chicken masala, love that, a bit of flavour - I'm not a vindaloo man put it that way." And even his daughter Charlotte is better at handling spices than he is!

When the Duchess attended a special reception at the Aga Khan Centre in 2019, she said she has to cook several versions of a curry dinner at home to make it suitable for their children.

"It’s so hard cooking curry with the family, though. The children have a portion with no spice, yours is medium," she said to William. "And I quite like it hot." She added: "Charlotte is pretty good with heat."

Prince William admits he's not a fan of very spicy food

Prince William did embrace the Bahamian culture when it came to drinks, however. Atlantis said: "[The Duke and Duchess'] dinner was enjoyed with a Rum Punch – a mix of Bacardi coconut rum and Bacardi superior white rum mixed with pineapple juice, orange juice, grenadine, and freshly squeezed lemon juice."

During their sun-soaked stay, the royal couple were also catered for by private chefs, had the choice of dining at 21 restaurants, and were presented with an eclectic dine-in room service menu of which they enjoyed smoked salmon and scrambled eggs with fresh mango smoothies in the mornings. Sounds like the dream!

