Pregnant Pippa Middleton shows off growing baby bump in bikini during Italian babymoon The couple were holidaying in Tuscany

With just weeks to go until they welcome their first child, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews have enjoyed a brief babymoon in Tuscany. The Duchess of Cambridge's sister and her financier husband spent an idyllic three-day break in Italy, where they were pictured enjoying some quality time together under the sun.

Looking tanned, toned and positively blooming in a bikini, Pippa, 34, was seen caressing her baby bump as she soaked up the sun in Tuscany. The mum-to-be, whose baby will be a cousin for Kate's children Prince George, five, Princess Charlotte, three, and four-month-old Prince Louis, relaxed on sun loungers with her husband at the excusive Il Pellicano hotel in Porto Ercole.

James and Pippa spent three days in Tuscany

The couple, who married in May 2017, also enjoyed a spot of swimming, climbing into the ocean via a ladder from their hotel. Fitness fanatic Pippa took her goggles and swam laps along the coastline, taking breaks by lying on her back in the waves.

MORE: Officially in nesting mode! Pippa Middleton and husband James move into new home as they prepare for their first baby

Pippa, who writes a fitness column in Waitrose Weekend magazine, recently told her readers how much she has been enjoying swimming during the latter stages of her pregnancy. "Swimming throughout pregnancy offers a wonderful feeling of weightlessness," she said. "As the months pass, you feel heavier by the day, but being in water gives that floating, light-as-air feeling that soothes and relieves the body, counteracts increased back strain and stretches the legs from the growing bump."

Kate's sister has previously opened up about swimming during pregnancy

RELATED: Spencer Matthews opens up about sister-in-law Pippa Middleton's baby gender

And she added: "As the summer weather contributes to feelings of bloating and swelling, swimming will keep your body cooler while exercising, something that is a relief in pregnancy."

See more pictures and read the full story in this week's HELLO! magazine, out on Monday.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.